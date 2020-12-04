e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IIT-Kanpur student offered Rs1.47 crore package by MNC

IIT-Kanpur student offered Rs1.47 crore package by MNC

Last year, the highest package from a domestic company was around Rs60 lakh but this year, a student has bagged an offer of Rs82 lakh

education Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 10:33 IST
Amandeep Shukla
Amandeep Shukla
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IIT-Kanpur.
IIT-Kanpur.(www.fotobubbles.com)
         

A student of the premier Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has been offered a whopping Rs1.47 crore package by a multinational company.

In the initial days of the placement drive, the IIT Kanpur students also managed to break last year’s record for the highest package by a domestic company. Last year, the highest package from a domestic company was around Rs60 lakh but this year, a student has bagged an offer of Rs82 lakh, an official said.

However, an international company had made an offer of around Rs1.5 crore per annum last year as well. “We were a little apprehensive because of the Covid-19 pandemic but the results of the placement drive have been quite encouraging,” said the official, who, however, declined to share the details of the students or the companies that offered the package citing confidentiality.

Several other IITs have also been doing well in the initial rounds of their placement drives.

IIT Roorkee also said on Thursday that its students had received 484 offers. The highest package was Rs80 lakh, it said.

tags
top news
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, keeps ‘accommodative’ stance
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, keeps ‘accommodative’ stance
Covid-19 antibodies found in 72% samples, says ICMR study
Covid-19 antibodies found in 72% samples, says ICMR study
GHMC election results 2020: BJP ahead of TRS as postal ballots are counted
GHMC election results 2020: BJP ahead of TRS as postal ballots are counted
Congress monitoring developments in BJP-JJP ties in Haryana over farmers’ agitation
Congress monitoring developments in BJP-JJP ties in Haryana over farmers’ agitation
Maharashtra ZP educator first in India to win $1-mn teacher prize
Maharashtra ZP educator first in India to win $1-mn teacher prize
Tenet review: Christopher Nolan’s latest mind-bender is not worth the wait
Tenet review: Christopher Nolan’s latest mind-bender is not worth the wait
Sensex hits 45,000 for the first time after RBI revises GDP forecast
Sensex hits 45,000 for the first time after RBI revises GDP forecast
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In