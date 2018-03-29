IIT KGP alumni in US announce internship scholarships for 14 students in top global varsities

The IIT Kharagpur alumni body in the US has announced internship scholarships for 14 students from the institute who received internship offers for the summer of 2018 at top global universities.

The 14 students from various disciplines and at various levels of study at IIT Kharagpur have been awarded scholarships by the Alumni body - IIT Kharagpur Foundation (IITKGPF) of USA - to pursue research or internships at renowned academic institutions abroad, an IIT KGP statement said on Thursday.

The grants were made available as part of the IIT KGP Foundation’s ‘Award Programme for International Internships’, which was launched in early March this year.

Under the scheme, IITKGPF, a non-profit organization headquartered at Nebraska, would offer upto USD 3000 per student.

The scholarship is disbursed through direct payments for expenses like airfare, stay and so on.

Welcoming the initiative, Kaustav Brahma, B Tech student at the Department of Electronics and Electrical Communications Engineering, who has received the scholarship for his internship at MIT this year, said, “Internships are expensive and stipends given by foreign laboratories or universities are often not enough to cover living and travel costs.”

Distinguished alumnus and President, IIT KGP Foundation of USA, Ron (Ranbir) Singh Gupta, said the Foundation has been aware of the students’ need for financial support in order to pursue research in renowned institutions that many are invited to each year for internships.

“The enthusiasm of the students for availing these internships, along with the high quality of the projects they are offered every year, made us decide to institute the IIT KGP Foundation Award Programme for International Internships,” he said.