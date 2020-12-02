IIT Madras placements begin on high note, 123 offers made on Day 1

education

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 09:29 IST

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) on Tuesday claimed its campus placements for the 2020-21 academic year set a new record with a total of 123 offers were made by 22 companies on Day 1.

While the process was completely online, it has registered more placements than any of the preceding academic years. During the last academic year of 2019-20, 102 offers were made by 20 companies at the end of session, it said.

The big recruiters of this year’s first session include Microsoft with 19 offers, Texas Instruments with 12, and Bajaj Auto and ISRO with 10 each. Phase I of placements is expected to continue till December 8, 2020. Session 1.1 of placements began at 7am and concluded at 2pm on December 1. It saw the participation of 22 companies covering 43 job profiles.

A total of 1,443 students have registered for placements across different streams. The total number of companies registered for phase 1 is 256. They will be recruiting for a total of 472 profiles. As many as 71 startups have also registered for recruitment.

Sharing his experience with the online placement process this year, Mr. Pranjal Jain, institute’s under graduate placement head, said, “The placement process, though conducted virtually for the first time, was very well organised. The placement team and companies were well prepared.”

Similarly, IIT Guwahati also claimed a decent opening of the placement season.The process there began on December 1 in a completely virtual mode. Companies such as Google, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Adobe, Quadaye, Oracle, Walmart, Bajaj, American Express, Uber, Accenture Japan, and MTX took part in the first day of the placement drive.

Job offers have been already been made in profiles such as software development engineer, technical staff, hardware, machine learning, data science, business analyst, and graphic designer. So far, 69 offers have been made and placements are on,the institute said.