e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IIT Madras, Wipro GE Healthcare joins hands to foster industry-academia collaboration

IIT Madras, Wipro GE Healthcare joins hands to foster industry-academia collaboration

Under this programme, WGE would also provide financial aid and industrial expertise to chosen Masters (MS) in Research Scholars at IITM.

education Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 15:09 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Bengaluru
Indian Institute of Technology Madras.(HT file)
Indian Institute of Technology Madras.(HT file)
         

WiproGE Healthcare Private Limited (WGE) on Thursday announced a fellowship partnership with Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM), Chennai to provide increased opportunities for Research Scholars to build and further improve the innovation ecosystem.

Under this programme, WGE would also provide financial aid and industrial expertise to chosen Masters (MS) in Research Scholars at IITM.

Speaking on the collaboration,WGE Chairman Azim Premji said the world of healthcare is getting transformed through use of digital technologies which can address some of the toughest healthcare challenges.

This transformation can be accelerated by building a collaborative ecosystem of industry and academia partners, he said.

“Through this partnership with IITM, we wish to mentor the students and their ideas, and help them develop affordable healthcare solutions for those in need across the country,” Premji was quoted as saying in a joint statement.

WGE aims to develop an innovation mindset in students with engineering skills by providing industrial exposure in the healthcare domain and other technology areas of the company through close collaboration with technical experts, it said.

Research scholars of this MS programme shall also be offered nine-month long internship opportunity at WGE.

“This collaboration will provide a rich experience to research scholars of the program as they will get a chance to work on diverse healthcare projects and get mentored by industry experts from Wipro GE Healthcare,” saidIITM Director Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi.

tags
top news
‘Ironic that other countries teach India about democracy’: PM Modi
‘Ironic that other countries teach India about democracy’: PM Modi
With no end to deadlock on 3 laws, farmers pile up pressure with numbers
With no end to deadlock on 3 laws, farmers pile up pressure with numbers
‘Canada govt objected to military cancelling training with Chinese Army’
‘Canada govt objected to military cancelling training with Chinese Army’
At Asean meet, Rajnath Singh delivers a clear message to China on Ladakh
At Asean meet, Rajnath Singh delivers a clear message to China on Ladakh
‘Lotus will bloom in Bengal in 2021’: Nadda after convoy attacked
‘Lotus will bloom in Bengal in 2021’: Nadda after convoy attacked
Use diapers to cut down toilet visit, China tells flight cabin crew
Use diapers to cut down toilet visit, China tells flight cabin crew
Extreme weather events impact 75% of India’s districts: Report
Extreme weather events impact 75% of India’s districts: Report
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In