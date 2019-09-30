IIT MTech fee hike: IIT Madras issues statement, explains why it has been done

education

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Sunday issued a statement on fee hike in the MTech programme in IITs. The institute said, “the fees for MTech programmes at IITs has not been revised for many years and are to be increased, particularly to deter students who discontinue the course mid-way.

“The increase in fees will be gradual, and only for future admissions, and will be decided by the BoG (Board of Governors) of each IIT. Scholarships given to reserved category students will continue as at present. The limited number of scholarships currently being given to meritorious M Tech students will also continue.”

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D) director V Ramgopal Rao had on Sunday also supported the increase in the Master of Technology (MTech) course fee, calling it a “surgical strike” on “uninterested students”.

The IIT Council on Friday approved a fee hike for MTech programme to bring it to the level of BTech courses. The Council chaired by Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also approved the ‘tenure track pathway’ to decide whether a new faculty member is going ‘up’ or ‘out’ after a fifth year review of his or her performance.

Students across the country have criticised the move to increase the fees for MTech courses at IITs.

Human Resource Development (HRD) Minsitry on Sunday issued a clarification regarding fee hike in MTech programme in IITs.

The ministry said that that the decision of the Council of IITs to accept the recommendations of a three-member committee on reforms in the M Tech programmes in IITs is based on facts, including that the fee of the programmes have not been revised for a long time, whereas the cost per student has gone up substantially.

“There is no fee hike for the existing students. For new admissions, the hike will be gradual over a period of three years or more, as will be decided by the respective Board of Governors of IITs. Needy students will be provided with the necessary financial support. All concessions and scholarships for SC/ST/OBC and others will continue without change,” read an official release.

The ministry said that the fee hike will discourage non-serious students, who after a few months of stay in IITs, leave the programme midway to take up employment or to prepare for competitive exams.

“This drop out in the middle of the programme leads to wastage of coveted seats on the one hand and denies the opportunity to other serious and meritorious students, on the other. IITs will offer only those programmes that have demand in the market. This will ensure immediate placement after completion of the course. Good and deserving students will be provided Teaching Assistantship/Scholarship,” read the release.

The ministry has assured to all future students who will come to study at IITs that no student will be deprived of the opportunity for education because of weak financial condition.

