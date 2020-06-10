e-paper
IIT Roorkee PhD Admissions under PMRF: Application process ends on June 14

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Ph.D. admission in a prescribed format on or before June 14, 2020, until 5 pm.

Jun 10, 2020
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee began the registration process for the Ph.D. programme under Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship (PMRF) on June 5, 2020, on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Ph.D. admission in a prescribed format on or before June 14, 2020, until 5 pm.

“Selected candidates will be awarded fellowship of Rs.70,000-80,000 per month, along with a research grant of Rs.2 Lakhs per year for pursuing Ph.D. at IIT Roorkee. The objective of the PMRF programme is to attract the best talent into research thereby realizing the vision of development through innovation,” reads the statement issued by the institute.

There is no fee for the application process.

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can send their application along with relevant academic certificates and a statement of purpose (SOP) to pmrfadmission@iitr.ac.in.

For further information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

