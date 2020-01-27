e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / India Post GDS recruitment 2019 result announced for Telangana, Chhattisgarh and AP

India Post GDS recruitment 2019 result announced for Telangana, Chhattisgarh and AP

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2707 vacancies Andhra Pradesh circle, 1799 in Chhattisgarh circle and 970 in Telangana circle. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Jan 27, 2020 13:56 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India Post GDS recruitment 2019 result. (Screengrab)
India Post GDS recruitment 2019 result. (Screengrab)
         

India Post has released the results of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment for Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh circles on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at appost.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2707 vacancies Andhra Pradesh circle, 1799 in Chhattisgarh circle and 970 in Telangana circle.

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Chhattisgarh (1799 Posts)/ Telangana (970 Posts)/ Andhra Pradesh (2707 Posts)’(Choose your circle)

3.Your Indian Post GDS result in the PDF format will appear on the display screen

4.Scroll down and check your result

5.Download the result and take its print out for future reference.

tags
top news
What 6 resolutions in European Parliament on CAA mean for India-EU relations
What 6 resolutions in European Parliament on CAA mean for India-EU relations
Three reasons why Jagan Reddy decided to dissolve legislative council
Three reasons why Jagan Reddy decided to dissolve legislative council
‘Press EVM button with love’: Prashant Kishor’s comeback to Amit Shah on Delhi
‘Press EVM button with love’: Prashant Kishor’s comeback to Amit Shah on Delhi
Fourth person quarantined at Mumbai for suspected coronavirus symptoms
Fourth person quarantined at Mumbai for suspected coronavirus symptoms
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
Mercedes with a bed: V-Class Marco Polo to be launched at Auto Expo 2020
Mercedes with a bed: V-Class Marco Polo to be launched at Auto Expo 2020
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter dead in helicopter crash
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter dead in helicopter crash
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News