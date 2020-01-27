India Post GDS recruitment 2019 result announced for Telangana, Chhattisgarh and AP

education

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 13:56 IST

India Post has released the results of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment for Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh circles on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at appost.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2707 vacancies Andhra Pradesh circle, 1799 in Chhattisgarh circle and 970 in Telangana circle.

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Chhattisgarh (1799 Posts)/ Telangana (970 Posts)/ Andhra Pradesh (2707 Posts)’(Choose your circle)

3.Your Indian Post GDS result in the PDF format will appear on the display screen

4.Scroll down and check your result

5.Download the result and take its print out for future reference.