India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: 3262 vacancies in Rajasthan on offer, check details

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 17:19 IST

India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: India Post Office has invited online applications for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at appost.in on or before July 21, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3262 vacancies of GDS for its Rajasthan circle.

A candidate should be between 18 to 40 years old as on June 22, 2020. The upper age limit will be five years for SC/ST, three years for OBC, and 10 years for disabled candidates.

Educational qualification:

•A candidate should have passed class 10 from any recognized board of school education. Candidates who have passed the class 10 boards in the first attempt will be given preferences.

•Candidates must have knowledge of the local language.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.