e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: 3262 vacancies in Rajasthan on offer, check details

India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: 3262 vacancies in Rajasthan on offer, check details

India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at appost.in on or before July 21, 2020.

education Updated: Jun 23, 2020 17:19 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India Post GDS Recruitment 2020. (HT File)
India Post GDS Recruitment 2020. (HT File)
         

India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: India Post Office has invited online applications for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at appost.in on or before July 21, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3262 vacancies of GDS for its Rajasthan circle.

A candidate should be between 18 to 40 years old as on June 22, 2020. The upper age limit will be five years for SC/ST, three years for OBC, and 10 years for disabled candidates.

Educational qualification:

•A candidate should have passed class 10 from any recognized board of school education. Candidates who have passed the class 10 boards in the first attempt will be given preferences.

•Candidates must have knowledge of the local language.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

tags
top news
Imran Khan’s crusade against corruption hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
Imran Khan’s crusade against corruption hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
‘Mutual consensus to disengage’ reached during top-level India-China military talks
‘Mutual consensus to disengage’ reached during top-level India-China military talks
Delhi’s Covid centre, 10 times bigger than China’s largest, to start this week
Delhi’s Covid centre, 10 times bigger than China’s largest, to start this week
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
In a meet with China, Russia, Jaishankar says need to respect ethos of international law
In a meet with China, Russia, Jaishankar says need to respect ethos of international law
Ramdev’s Patanjali claims to have Covid-19 medicine, 100% recovery in 7 days
Ramdev’s Patanjali claims to have Covid-19 medicine, 100% recovery in 7 days
Pregnant Jamia student Safoora Zargar granted bail in Delhi violence case
Pregnant Jamia student Safoora Zargar granted bail in Delhi violence case
Watch: Indian Army Chief leaves for Ladakh to take stock of ground situation
Watch: Indian Army Chief leaves for Ladakh to take stock of ground situation
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In