e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / India Post GDS Recruitment: Last day to apply for 2548 vacancies in Jharkhand, Punjab, North East circles

India Post GDS Recruitment: Last day to apply for 2548 vacancies in Jharkhand, Punjab, North East circles

India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: The online application window for 2548 vacancies for India Post Gramin Dak Sevakas recruitment is closing on Friday, December 11.

education Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 10:15 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India Post GDS Recruitment 2020
India Post GDS Recruitment 2020
         

India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: The online application window for 2548 vacancies for India Post Gramin Dak Sevakas recruitment is closing on Friday, December 11. The vacancies are available for the post of branch post master, assistant branch post master and dak sevakas in Jharkhand, Punjab and North-East circles. Aspirants can apply online at http://www.appost.in/gdsonline/

Details of Posts:

Jharkhand --1118 Posts

North Eastern ---948 Posts

Punjab ---516 Posts

Hindustantimes

Educational Qualifications:

(i) Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of Gramin Dak Sevaks.(Referred to in Directorate Order No 17-31/2016-GDS dated 25.06.2018).

(ii) Compulsory knowledge of Local Language --The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects]

Basic Knowledge of Computers:

Candidates will be required to furnish Basic Computer Training Course Certificate of at least 60 days duration from any Computer Training Institute run by Central Government/State Government /Universities / Boards / Private Institutions Organizations.This requirement of basic computer knowledge certificate shall be relaxable in cases where a candidate has studied computer as a subject in Matriculation or class XII or any other higher educational level and in such cases, a separate certificate will not be insisted upon.

top news
Farmer groups from Punjab begin journey to Delhi, Police on alert
Farmer groups from Punjab begin journey to Delhi, Police on alert
‘Will support Pawar as UPA chair,’ Sena says; NCP junks rumours
‘Will support Pawar as UPA chair,’ Sena says; NCP junks rumours
Rare malaria genus Plasmodium ovale reported in Kerala
Rare malaria genus Plasmodium ovale reported in Kerala
‘We may be back to normal in 2022’: Bill Gates
‘We may be back to normal in 2022’: Bill Gates
2 IPS officers posted at Singhu border area test Covid-19 positive: Report
2 IPS officers posted at Singhu border area test Covid-19 positive: Report
India’s daily Covid-19 tally falls below 30k for second time in 3 days
India’s daily Covid-19 tally falls below 30k for second time in 3 days
RJD lays condition for naming MLAs for Bihar house panels, logjam persists
RJD lays condition for naming MLAs for Bihar house panels, logjam persists
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In