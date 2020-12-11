India Post GDS Recruitment: Last day to apply for 2548 vacancies in Jharkhand, Punjab, North East circles

education

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 10:15 IST

India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: The online application window for 2548 vacancies for India Post Gramin Dak Sevakas recruitment is closing on Friday, December 11. The vacancies are available for the post of branch post master, assistant branch post master and dak sevakas in Jharkhand, Punjab and North-East circles. Aspirants can apply online at http://www.appost.in/gdsonline/

Details of Posts:

Jharkhand --1118 Posts

North Eastern ---948 Posts

Punjab ---516 Posts

Educational Qualifications:

(i) Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of Gramin Dak Sevaks.(Referred to in Directorate Order No 17-31/2016-GDS dated 25.06.2018).

(ii) Compulsory knowledge of Local Language --The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects]

Basic Knowledge of Computers:

Candidates will be required to furnish Basic Computer Training Course Certificate of at least 60 days duration from any Computer Training Institute run by Central Government/State Government /Universities / Boards / Private Institutions Organizations.This requirement of basic computer knowledge certificate shall be relaxable in cases where a candidate has studied computer as a subject in Matriculation or class XII or any other higher educational level and in such cases, a separate certificate will not be insisted upon.