India post recruitment 2019: Apply for various posts before December 31

India Post has issued a recruitment notification for the posts of motor vehicle mechanic, motor vehicle electrician, welder, tyreman, painter and tinsmith. The application process has already started and the last date for submission of the application form is December 31, 2018. India Post is recruiting to fill 15 vacancies.

Applicant should possess a certificate in the relevant trade from any technical institution recognised by the government or should be a class 8 pass with one-year experience in the relevant trade. They should also possess a valid driving licence for heavy vehicle

Applicants should be between 18 and 30 years of age as on July 1, 2018. However, there is age relaxation for SC/ST and other categories.

India Post recruitment process: The notification read, “Selection of Skilled Artisans shall be made from, amongst the candidates possessing the requisite qualifications and valid driving licence [only for Mechanic (MV)] by means of Competitive Trade Test. The date and venue of the test with syllabus will be intimated separately to the eligible candidates at their correspondence address. No intimation will be sent in respect of other applicants who are not eligible.”

The candidates may send their applications to The Senior Manager, Mail Motor Services,134-A, S. K. Ahire Marg, Worli, Mumbai -14000.

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 11:50 IST