India Post Recruitment : 2021 vacancies in Kolkata circle for GDS, postmasters, apply till March 18

India Post Recruitment 2020: A total of 2021 vacancies are on offer for the post of branch post master, assistant branch post master and gramin dak sevaks for Kolkata circle. Apply online at appost.in/gdsonline

education Updated: Mar 07, 2020 16:39 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India Post GDS Recruitment 2020(AP Post)
         

India Post has invited online application for recruitment of branch postmaster, assistant branch post master and gramin dak sevaks (GDS). The last date to apply is March 18. Aspirants can apply online at appost.in/gdsonline

Applicant should have passed class 10th exam and should be between 18 and 40 years of age.

Educational Qualification

Applicants should have passed class 10 examination with passing marks in mathematics and English (studied as compulsory subjects). The candidates who have passed class 10th exam in first attempt will be treated as meritorious against those who have passed through compartment. Knowledge of local language and basic computer is a must.

Selection Procedure:

The selection will be done on the basis of automatically generated merit list made on the basis of candidates’ online application. Only marks obtained in class 10 exam will be considered for the selection.

Basic Computer Training:

The candidates for all approved categories of GDS referred to in (i) above will be required to furnish Basic Computer Training Course Certificate of at least 60 days duration from any Computer Training Institute run by Central Government/State Government /Universities / Boards / Private Institutions Organizations .

Knowledge of Cycling:

Knowledge of Cycling is a pre-requisite condition for all GDS posts. In case of a candidate having knowledge of riding a scooter or motor cycle, that may be considered as knowledge of cycling. The candidate will have to submit a declaration to this effect.

 

