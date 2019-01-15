Indian Army recruitment: Apply for SSC posts at joininidanarmy.nic.in

Indian Army has invited applications for recruitment of 55 vacancies of short service commission (SSC) in Indian Army. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacanceis before February 7.

Eligibility

Candidate must have scored a minimum of 50% in graduation courses. They should have a minimum of 2 academic years in senior division/ wing of NCC. They should have obtained minimum of B Grade in C certificate exam of NCC.

For Ward of Battle Casualties of Army personnel: Degree of a recognized University or equivalent with aggregate of minimum 50% marks taking into account marks of all the years.NCC certificate not required for these candidates.

Battle casualties are specified as: Killed in action, died of wounds or injury, wounded or injured or missing.

Age limit: 19 to 25 years as on 1st July 2019 Selection Process: Selection will be based on the SSB Interview.

There are a total of 50 vacancies for NCC Men and five vacancies for NCC women.

Selection process:

Selection will be based on shortlisting of candidates. The shortlisted candidates will undergo SSB at selection centres in Allahabad, Bhopal, Kapurthala and Bangalore.

Under the SSB selection, candidates will have to go through two stages of selection procedure.

Selected candidates will then go through training at OTA Chennai.

Check all other details here.

Indian Army Recruitment: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in

Click on apply/login and then click on ‘Registration’

Fill your registration form

After registration your profile will open

Click on Apply online.

Follow the instructions given and continue

Finally, submit your form online.

Here’s the direct link to apply online

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 12:11 IST