e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Indian Coast Guard Navik Notification 2021 released, check details here

Indian Coast Guard Navik Notification 2021 released, check details here

The Indian Coast Guard, Ministry of Defence has released an official recruitment notification for the post of Navik, domestic branch (cook and steward). Aspirants can check the official notification on its website at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

education Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 10:52 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian Coast Guard Navik Notification 2021 out
Indian Coast Guard Navik Notification 2021 out
         

The Indian Coast Guard, Ministry of Defence has released an official recruitment notification for the post of Navik, domestic branch (cook and steward). Aspirants can check the official notification on its website at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. There are a total of 50 vacancies.

Education Qualification:

Candidates who have passed class 10th with 50% marks in aggregate from a board of Education recognized by Central / State Government (5% relaxation in above minimum cut off will be given for SC / ST candidates and outstanding sports person of National level who have obtained 1st , 2nd or 3rd position in any field of sports events at the Open National Championship/ Inter-state National Championship.

Important Dates:

Online application - November 30 to December 7

Print out of e- admit card--December 19 to 25.

Official Notification

Job Profile:

(i) Cook-- They would be required to prepare food as per menu (both vegetarian and non-vegetarian including handling of meat products) and accounting of ration. In addition, they will also be allotted other duties for efficient running of the organisation.

(ii) Steward-- They would be required to serve food in the Officer’s mess as waiters, housekeeping, maintenance and accounting of funds, wine and stores handling, preparation of menu etc. In addition, they will also be allotted other duties for efficient running of the organisation.

Age Limit:

18 to 22 years as on April 1, 2021 i.e. born between April 1, 1999 to March 31, 2003, both dates are inclusive. (Upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC candidates).

Pay and Allowances -- Starting Basic Pay Scale for Navik (DB) is 21700/- (Pay Level-3) plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on nature of duty/place of posting as per the regulation enforced time-to-time.

top news
Covid-19: Pfizer, Moderna plan to supply millions of vaccine doses
Covid-19: Pfizer, Moderna plan to supply millions of vaccine doses
PM Modi to attend BRICS summit: All you need to know about the 5-nation bloc
PM Modi to attend BRICS summit: All you need to know about the 5-nation bloc
Day after ‘historic low’, India’s Covid-19 count falls further to 29,163
Day after ‘historic low’, India’s Covid-19 count falls further to 29,163
‘In many respects, modern-day India is counted as a success story’: Obama
‘In many respects, modern-day India is counted as a success story’: Obama
MPL Sports becomes official kit sponsor for Team India
MPL Sports becomes official kit sponsor for Team India
‘More people may die’ if Trump and I don’t coordinate on Covid-19: Biden
‘More people may die’ if Trump and I don’t coordinate on Covid-19: Biden
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine progress sends stock markets higher
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine progress sends stock markets higher
Watch: Baby’s alleged kidnapping from hospital caught on camera
Watch: Baby’s alleged kidnapping from hospital caught on camera
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In