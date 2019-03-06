Indian Coast Guard Yantrik Admit Card released, here’s how to download

Indian Coast Guard admit card 2019: The Indian Coast Guard has released the admit card for the post of Yantrik Technical (for mechanical, electrical, electronic and telecommunication trade) on its official website joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Candidates can download their admit card online. Moreover, the website also says that the hall tickets for the recruitment exam for the post of Navik (GD) will release on March 11, 2019.

Indian Coast guard Yantrik admit card 2019: How to download

Visit the official website, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Click on the ‘LINK FOR PRINTING E-ADMIT CARD FOR YANTRIK 02/2019 BATCH IS AVAILABLE FROM 05 MARCH TO AM 11 MARCH 2019’

You will be redirected to a new page

Key in your registration number or application number and click ‘Submit’

Admit card will appear

Download and take its print out.

The batch for Yantrik 02/ 2019 will commence from August 2019. Candidates can apply for the posts online at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

Pay Allowances: On joining Indian Coast Guard, you will be placed in Basic pay Rs. 29200/- (Pay Level-5). In addition, you will be paid Yantrik pay @ Rs. 6200/- plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on nature of duty/ place of posting as per the regulation enforced time to time.

Selection process

The eligible applicants will be shortlisted who will have to appear for the written test in the month of March. Short-listing criteria for applications will be based on higher percentage of marks in the diploma.

The written tests will be objective type. The questions paper will contain questions from their respective branch (Mechanical /Electrical/Electronics & Telecommunication) and will also include some questions of general knowledge, reasoning aptitude & English.

Those who qualify written tests will undergo Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and initial Medical Examination. The testing procedure will take 2-3 days.

1.6 Km run to be completed in 7 minutes.(ii) 20 squat ups (Uthak Baithak). (iii) 10 Push ups.

Candidates undergoing PFT will do so at their own risk, the official notification reads.

