Indian Coast Guard Yantrik notification 2020 released, application process begins tomorrow

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 12:54 IST

Indian Coast Guard, Ministry of Defence has released the notification 01/2020 and invited applications from Indian male candidates for recruitment to the post of Yantrik in the Indian Coast Guard, an Armed Force of the Union. The application process will commence from August 11 and end on August 17, 2019.

Candidates can apply for the posts online at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

Educational Qualifications

Candidates should have passed matriculation or equivalent and diploma degree in electrical/ mechanical/ electronics and telecommunication (radio/ power) engineering from an AICTE approved college with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks. 5% relaxation is provided for SC/ ST candidates and for the outstanding sports person of National level who have obtained 1st, 2nd or 3 rd position in any field sports events at the Open National Championship/ Interstate National Championship.

Pay Allowances:On joining Indian Coast Guard, candidates will be placed in Basic pay Rs. 29200/- (Pay Level-5). In addition, you will be paid Yantrik pay @ Rs. 6200/- plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on nature of duty/ place of posting as per the regulation enforced time to time.

Age limit: Candidate should be a minimum of 18 years and maximum 22 years i.e. born between 01 February 1999 to 31 January 2002.

How to apply

Visit the official website at www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in and click on opportunities option. .

Select the advertisement for Yantrik 01/2020 Batch

Select the post you are applying for (according to your qualification)

Read the instructions and click on the ‘I Agree’ button and the ‘Online Application’ will be displayed.

Fill up the application form by providing the details as asked in the column.

On completion of filling application, check your filled details once again prior clicking on the submit button.

Keep safe the registration number provided to you after the form submission for further reference.

Admit card

Candidates can download their e-admit card from September 1 to 8 from the official website.

Selection process

The eligible applicants will be shortlisted who will have to appear for the written test in the month of March. Shortlisting criteria for applications will be based on higher percentage of marks in the diploma.

The written tests will be objective type. The questions paper will contain questions from their respective branch (Mechanical /Electrical/Electronics & Telecommunication) and will also include some questions of general knowledge, reasoning aptitude & English.

Those who qualify written tests will undergo Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and initial Medical Examination. The testing procedure will take 2-3 days.

1.6 Km run to be completed in 7 minutes.(ii) 20 squat ups (Uthak Baithak). (iii) 10 Push ups.

Candidates undergoing PFT will do so at their own risk, the official notification reads.

Check other details regarding the recruitment, reservation, cut-off, physical measurement etc in the official notification given at the official website

