Indian Navy admit card for SSR, AA and officers exams released at joinindiannavy.gov.in

education

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 16:25 IST

The Indian Navy has released the admit cards for Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) to recruit officers, Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) and Artificer Apprentice (AA).

INET (Officers) is scheduled to be held on September 15 and the exam for Artificer Apprentice (AA), Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) and Matric Recruit (MR) is scheduled for September 16 -21.

The INET admit card for officers was released on September 8 and can be downloaded till September 15. The AA and SSR exam admit card was released on September 9 and can be downloaded until September 18. The MR exam admit cards will be released on September 12 and can be downloaded until September 21.

Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their Indian Navy admit card from the official website of Indian Navy . They will have to login to download their admit card.

Candidates can check the date, time and place of the examination on the Admit Card. https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/en/account/login

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 16:25 IST