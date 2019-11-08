Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment Notification 2019: Application begins for 2700 vacancies of AA, SSR batch 2020

education

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 09:35 IST

Indian Navy has invited online applications for the post of sailor for August 2020 batch. 12th pass candidates who are unmarried can apply for the posts of senior secondary recruit (SSR) and artificer apprentice (AA). There are a total of 2700 vacancies including 2200 for SSR and 500 vacancies for Indian Navy AA.

The online application process begins today, on November 8 and the last date to apply is November 18, 2019. Candidates can apply online at Indian Navy official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. Candidates will get their e-call letters on November 20.

AGE LIMIT: Candidates should be born between August 1, 2000 to July 31, 2003

STIPEND:

Candidates who will qualify are eligible to get a stipend of Rs 14,600 per month during initial training period. After completion of initial training, candidates will be placed in level 3 of the defence pay matrix.

On successful completion of initial training, they will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (₹ 21,700- ₹69,100). In addition, they will be paid MSP @ ₹ 5200/- per month plus DA (as applicable) plus ‘X’ Group pay {only for Artificer Apprentice (AA)} @ Rs. 6200/- per month plus DA (as applicable).

Educational Qualifications:

For AS: Candidates should have passed 10+2 examination with 60% or more marks in aggregate with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects:- Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognised by MHRD, Govt. of India.

For SSR- Candidates should have passed in 10+2 examination with Maths & Physics and atleast one of these subjects:- Chemistry/Biology/Computer science from the Boards of School Education recognised by MHRD, Govt. of India.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION

CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE

EXAM FEE: Rs 250.

Method of selection:

AA - Selection of recruits is based on the all India order of merit on their performance in Computer-based Examination, subject to qualifying Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and fitness in Medical Examinations.

SSR- Selection of recruits is based on State wise merit of their performance in Computer-based Examination, subject to qualifying Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and fitness in Medical Examinations.

A common exam for both, AA and SSR will be conducted in computer based test mode. There will be 100 questions, each carrying 1 mark. They will be objective in nature.

The question paper will comprise of four sections i.e. English, Science, Mathematics and General Knowledge.

There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

PHYSICAL FITNESS TEST

PFT will consist of 1.6 Km run to be completed in 7 minutes, 20 squats (Uthak Baithak) and 10 Push-ups. It is mandatory to qualify.

MEDICAL STANDARDS

Minimum height 157 cms. Weight and Chest should be proportionate. Minimum chest expansion of 5 cms.

Details regarding minimum height standards for entry into the Indian Navy as Sailors, including applicable relaxations, can be accessed from the official recruitment website.

TRAINING

The training for the course will commence in August 2020, with nine weeks for AA and 22 weeks for SSR Basic Training at INS Chilka followed by Professional training in the allotted trade.

INITIAL ENGAGEMENT

The initial engagement is for a period of 20 years for AA and 15 years for SSR.