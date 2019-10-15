Indian Navy SSR, AA results 2019 declared, here’s the direct link to check merit list

education

Indian Navy has declared the results for SSR, AA 2019 for 02/22 batch on its official website. Candidates can check their results and the final merit list online at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Candidates can login on the official website and check the merit list. Candidates who have qualified for PFT will have to download the call letter for the same.

Those who will clear the PFT will get admissions to SSR, AA batch 02/2020 that will commence in February 2020.

How to Check Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2019

Visit the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” tab

Key in your e-mail id and password to login

On the new page, click on “view link against 02/2020”

Your Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2019 result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

Here’s the direct link to download merit list 2019

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 09:01 IST