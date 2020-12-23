e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / INICET Result 2020 of 1st round of counselling declared, check details

INICET Result 2020 of 1st round of counselling declared, check details

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIIMS) on Tuesday declared the first round of INICET counselling result 2020 on its official website. Candidates can check their rank-wise seat allotment result online at aiimesexams.org.

education Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 11:26 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AIIMS INICET counselling result 2020 declared
AIIMS INICET counselling result 2020 declared
         

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIIMS) on Tuesday declared the first round of INICET counselling result 2020 on its official website. Candidates can check their rank-wise seat allotment result online at aiimesexams.org.

“The 1st Round Online Seat Allocation for MD/MS/MCh(6 years)/DM(6 years)/MDS, January 2021 Session of Institutes of National Importance, namely, AIIMS-New Delhi, -Bhopal, -Bhubaneswar, -Jodhpur, -Patna, -Raipur, - Rishikesh; JIPMER Puducherry; NIMHANS Bengaluru and PGIMER Chandigarh is based on choices exercised by the provisionally eligible candidates from 05:00 pm 15.12.2020 to 5:00 pm 19.12.2020. Accordingly, the allocation of seats (Institute and Subject/Specialty) in 1st Round of seat allocation has been done,” the official notice reads.

Candidates who have been alloted a seat in the first round of seat allocation have to login through the portal at aiimsexams.org and actively exercise any of the two options by 5 pm on December 26:

Option 1- ACCEPT allotted seat and DO NOT WISH TO PARTICIPATE in further rounds of online Seat Allocation.

Option 2 -- ACCEPT allotted seat and WANT TO PARTICIPATE in 2nd ROUND of online Seat Allocation

The candidate/authorized representative will have to report at Institute by 5 pm on December 28, 2020 with the Offer Letter (downloaded from the MyPage after login at www.aiimsexams.org), Seat Allocation Letter/Slip from online Portal and deposit original certificates OR photocopies of certificates with a print copy of Electronic transfer (RTGS/NEFT) of Rs. 3 Lakhs only (Rupees Three Lakhs only..The amount shall be refunded only when original certificates are deposited. Account details can be found on page 110 of the result PDF.

Direct link to check INICET counselling result 2020

top news
Covid-19 deaths in India largely due to patients reporting late at hospital: Govt
Covid-19 deaths in India largely due to patients reporting late at hospital: Govt
DDC polls: National Conference wins 25 of 140 seats in Jammu, BJP emerges as largest party
DDC polls: National Conference wins 25 of 140 seats in Jammu, BJP emerges as largest party
Tamil Nadu government permits Jallikattu amid Covid-19
Tamil Nadu government permits Jallikattu amid Covid-19
Chaudhray Charan Singh is PM Modi’s inspiration, says Rajnath Singh
Chaudhray Charan Singh is PM Modi’s inspiration, says Rajnath Singh
Chinese ambassador steps up as Nepal’s communist party stares at a split
Chinese ambassador steps up as Nepal’s communist party stares at a split
At 15.8 degrees Celsius, Mumbai records lowest temperature of the season so far
At 15.8 degrees Celsius, Mumbai records lowest temperature of the season so far
Donald Trump grants full pardon to two convicted in Russia probe
Donald Trump grants full pardon to two convicted in Russia probe
‘New Covid-19 strain not in India yet but can’t…’: Director ICMR-NARI
‘New Covid-19 strain not in India yet but can’t…’: Director ICMR-NARI
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In