IOCL junior engineering assistant recruitment : Application process begins, here’s how to apply

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 12:55 IST

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited online applications for experienced non-executive personnel.

There are a total of 37 posts of junior engineering assistant (JEA). The online application process began on December 20 and the last date to apply is January 17 till 5pm. The tentative date for written exam is February 2, 2020.

Candidates can apply online at iocl.com an iocrefrecruit.in. After successfully applying / registering on-line applications, the candidates are advised to send the print out of on-line application form, duly signed by him / her, to the Post Box No. 128, Panipat Head Post Office, Panipat, Haryana 132103, along with all self attested supporting documents as per Annexure-II of Advertisement & a photograph under self attestation, through ordinary post by February 1, 2020 till 3 pm.

Age Limit: Minimum 18 years and Maximum age shall be 26 years for General candidates as on January 31, 2020.

Details of vacancies:

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production) ------ 33 posts

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Mech Fitter-cumRigger)/ Junior Technical Assistant – IV ------ 02 posts

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation)/Junior Technical Assistant – IV ------------------ 02

Educational Qualifications:

1. Junior Engineering Assistant- IV(Production) ---- 3 years Diploma in Chemical/ Refinery &Petrochemical Engineering or B.Sc. (Maths,Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry) from a recognized Institute/ University with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC candidates against reserved positions.

Experience: Minimum one year of post qualification experience in operation (rotating shift) of Pump House, Fired Heater, Compressor,Distillation Column, Reactor, Heat exchanger etc. in a Petroleum Refinery/ Petrochemicals/Fertilizer/ Heavy Chemical/ Gas Processing Industry.

2. Junior Engineering Assistant- IV (Mech-Fitter-cum Rigger) / Junior Technical Assistant - IV : 3 years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from recognized Institute/ University with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/PwBD candidates against reserved/identified for PwBD positions or Matric with ITI in Fitter Trade with Pass class.

Experience: Minimum one year of post qualification experience in maintenance/overhauling of rotary equipment such as Compres-sors, Gas/Steam Turbines, Boilers, Columns, Valves, Pumps, Mechanical Seals/Dry gas seals, Bearings (Journal/Anti-friction), Safety valves, etc; in Petroleum Refinery/Petrochemical/Heavy Chemical/Fertiliser/Power Plants/large industrial establishment.

3.Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation) / Junior Technical Assistant - IV --- 3 years Diploma in Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Electronics/ Instrumentation & Control Engineering from a recognized Institute/ University with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/PwBD candidates against reserved/identified for PwBD positions.

Experience: Minimum one year of post qualification experience in Maintenance of Modern instrumentation control system like DCS, PLC with electronic field instrumentation, Control Valve, Smart Positioners, loop configuration, online Analyzers condition monitoring, cabling, earthing etc., in a Petroleum Refinery/ Petrochemicals/ Heavy Chemical/ Fertilizers /Power Plants/ Gas Processing Industry/ large industrial establishments.

Note: No woman is permitted to work in or allowed to enter any building in which the generation of gas from dangerous petroleum as defined in the Petroleum Act 1934, is carried on. No woman is allowed to work in LPG storage and handling area.

Check official notification here