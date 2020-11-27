IOCL Recruitment 2020: Application begins for 493 trade apprentices engagement, check details

education

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 10:17 IST

IOCL Recruitment 2020: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on Friday started the online application process for engagement of 493 technical and non-technical trade apprentices at its Locations in States of South India (Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at iocl.com on or before December 12.

Direct link to apply online

Details of Vacancy

Trade Apprentice Fitter --- Candidates with a matric with two year ITI in Fitter course.

Trade Apprentice Electrician --- Candidates with a matric with two year ITI in Electrician course.

Trade Apprentice Electronic Mechanic ---Candidates with a matric with two year ITI in Electronic Mechanic course.

Trade Apprentice Instrument Mechanic ---Candidates with a matric with two year ITI in Instrument Mechanic course.

Trade Apprentice Machinist --- Candidates with a with two year ITI in Machinist course.

Trade Apprentice Accountant --- Graduates in any discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General and OBC and 45% in case of SC, ST, or PwBD candidates.

Trade Apprentice Data Entry Operator ---Freshers with minimum 12th pass but below graduation.

Trade Apprentice Data Entry Operator --- Skilled certificate holders with minimum 12th pass but below graduation.

Check official notification

Selection Process:

The Selection shall be on the basis of performance of the candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Written Test and meeting the notified eligibility criteria. The Written Test will be conducted with Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions(MCQ’s) consisting of four options with one correct option