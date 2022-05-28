IOCL recruitment 2022: Apply for SMO and ACMO at iocl.com, details here

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for the posts of Senior Medical Officer (SMO) and Additional Chief Medical Officer (ACMO). The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application fee June 7. Interested and eligible candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website of IOCL at iocl.com. Candidates have to pay application fee online.

After the submission of application fee candidates have to submit duly filled application form along with the required documents to the following address:

The Advertiser, Post Box No.3096, Head Post Office, Lodhi

Road, New Delhi 110003

IOCL recruitment application fee: Candidates from the general, OBC, and EWS categories must submit a non-refundable application fee of Rs.300/- (Rupees Three Hundred Only) via SBI e-collect (https://www.onlinesbi.com/sbicollect/icollecthome.htm).

IOCL recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted for fill 35 vacancies of SMO and 8 vacancies ACMO.

IOCL recruitment age limit: The maximum age is 35 years for Senior Medical Officer vacancies and 50 years for Additional Chief Medical Officer.

IOCL recruitment selection process: The selection will be based on the personal interview. During interview candidates will have the option to speak in either English or Hindi language during their Personal Interviews.

Interested candidates are advised to read the detailed notification here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON