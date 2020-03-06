ISC Commerce exam analysis 2020: What CISCE board students and teachers said

education

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 18:03 IST

ISC conducted the class 12th Commerce examination on Friday, March 6, 2020, at various centres spread across India. Here is the reaction from students after coming out of the examination hall:

Class 12 ISC students found their commerce paper to be easy but a little lengthy. A number of students could not find time to revise the paper. Commerce is one of the major subjects for Class 12 commerce stream students. The question paper carried 80 marks.

Students of CMS Aliganj 1 found the paper easy but a bit lengthy. They said one or two marks questions were difficult. Over all paper was good but students could not find time to revise the paper as it was lengthy.

Subject teacher Divya expects high score from the students. One of the students, Aishwarya Singh said, “It was a very good paper and I hope to get full marks.” Samriddhi Agarwal felt the same.

Student Arnav Pandey said that it was a standard paper but he was confused about certain answers. The senior principal of City Montessori School, Aliganj branch Jyoti Kashyap and principal Shivani Singh were happy to see the smiling faces of the students coming out of the hall.

Commerce teacher at St Teresa’s College, Aashiana, Rajeev Pandey said ISC Commerce paper was straight forward and maximum answers are in points. “It was as per expectations and all the questions were well practiced by the children,” he said.

Pandey said, “Questions were strictly according to the syllabus and pre determined pattern. Although there were some questions which were quite lengthy. I am sure all the students will pass with good marks as they were well prepared with the topics.”

Avika Suri, a student of St Teresa’s College said that question paper was quite straight forward and nothing tricky was asked. She was able to manage the time and did extra questions. Vivek Srivastava said that questions were easy but time consuming. Vivek Bharti said that questions needed a rational approach and good knowledge of concepts.

Students of CMS Kanpur road branch said the paper was easy and the questions were direct. Utkarsha Shukla, a student said, “I’m lucky to have prepared from 10 years Book which proved fruitful.” Another student Anubhav said, “The paper was easy and moderate and I kept on writing till the end.”

Anushka Srivastava said, “The paper was much alike our paper of Comparative Exams.” Chavvi and Suhani claimed with joy, “Section A and B was well attempted by us and we expect a high score”.

Subject expert Ajay Bhatia claimed that the syllabus was well covered and the paper was very effective. Shipra Tiwari, ISC Incharge and Archana, ISC coordinator was very satisfied with the efforts of the teachers and students of the commerce section. They expect much better results this year.



