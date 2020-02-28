ISC Hindi paper 2020: What students in Lucknow said after the CISCE exam

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 18:23 IST

Students in Lucknow found ISC (Class 12) Hindi paper to be straight forward. They said the paper was simple and easy.

Avika Suri, a student of St Teresa’s College, Aashiana said that question paper was very easy. She is expecting good marks. Akhilesh Shukla said that questions paper was awesome and very easy.

Another student from the same school, Sumedha Mishra said that paper was simple and fantastic. Areeba Khan said that paper was as expected. The paper had direct questions with no twist and confusion. It was altogether very easy paper. Yet another student from St Teresa College, Vivek Srivastava said that paper was awesome. He was able to do all the questions.

Hindi teacher at St. Teresa’s College, Aashiana, Usha Chauhan said the ISC Examination 2019-2020, Hindi paper came from all important chapters. The paper was very straight forward.

“All the questions were well-practiced by the children. Children may expect this to be a chart buster and most scoring paper out of all,” she said.