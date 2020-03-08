ISRO Recruitment 2020: 12 vacancies of Nurse, Lab Technician, and Fireman on offer, apply before March 27

education

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 13:57 IST

Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR (SDSC SHAR) of Indian Space Research Organization has invited online applications for the recruitment of Nurse, Lab Technician, and Fireman on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post online at shar.gov.in on or before March 27, 2020, until 5 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 12 vacancies of Nurse, Lab Technician, and Fireman at Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR. Out of which, two vacancies are for Nurse, 3 for Lab Technician and 7 for Fireman.

Age limit:

For Nurse and Lab Technician posts, candidate should be between 18 to 35 years old, while for Fireman an applicant should be between 18 to 25 years old as on March 27, 2020.

Application fee:

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 100 for each application. Fee may be paid online through Debit Card/Internet Banking. However, if the candidate could not make the payment of application fee due to transaction failure or any other reason, he/she can pay the fee on the following day (i.e., March 28, 2020, up to 5 pm) by clicking ‘Make payment’ option available in the on-line recruitment portal.

Educational Qualification:

1. Nurse: SSLC/SSC + First Class Diploma of three years duration in Nursing recognized by State/Central Government (Nursing qualification should be registered with respective State Nursing Councils). (Preference shall be given to lady candidates).

2. Lab Technician ‘A’: SSLC/SSC + First class Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology of not less than two years duration, awarded by a Medical College or any Institute recognized by State/Central Government.

3. Fireman ‘A’: Candidate should have passed SSLC/SSC or its equivalent examination. They should also satisfy the prescribed Physical fitness standards and Endurance Test standards.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.