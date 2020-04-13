e-paper
Home / Education / ISRO SAC Recruitment 2020: Application deadline for 55 vacancies of scientists and other posts extended till May 1

ISRO SAC Recruitment 2020: Application deadline for 55 vacancies of scientists and other posts extended till May 1

ISRO is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 55 vacancies of a scientist, technical assistants, technician ‘B’, and draughtsman ‘B’ at SAC, Ahmedabad.

education Updated: Apr 13, 2020 10:15 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ISRO SAC Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
Space application centre (SAC), Indian Space Research Organisation has extended the application deadline for the recruitment of scientists, technical assistants, technician ‘B’, and draughtsman ‘B’ till May 1, 2020. Earlier, it was scheduled to end on April 3, 2020.

ISRO is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 55 vacancies of scientist, technical assistants, technician ‘B’, and draughtsman ‘B’ at SAC, Ahmedabad. Out of which, 21 vacancies are for Scientist/Engineer post, 6 for Technical Assistant, 25 for Technician Grade B, and 3 for Draughtsman post.

For Scientist/ Engineer-SD (Electronics) posts, there is no age limit, while for Scientist/ Engineer-SC (Physics, Computer, Electronics, Mechanical, Structural, and Electrical), Technical Assistant (Electronics, Mechanical, Civil, and Electrical), Technician ‘B’ (Fitter, Machinist, Electronics, Information Technology, Plumber, Carpenter, Chemical and Electrician), and Draughtsman ‘B’ (Mechanical) posts, a candidate should be between 18 to 35 years old as on April 3, 2020.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

