Isro scientist/engineer recruitment : Notification out, here’s how to apply

The Indian Space Research Organization (Isro) on Wednesday issued a notification inviting applications to fill vacancies for scientist/engineer in level 10 of pay matrix.

Candidates who have done their graduation in (i) Civil (ii) Electrical (iii) Refrigeration and Air Conditioning and (iv) Architecture engineering are eligible to apply. They should be below 35 years of age as on January 15, 2019 ( below 40 years in case of SC/ST candidates and below 38 years for OBC candidates, against posts reserved for these categories). Ex-Serviceman and persons with disabilities (PWD) are eligible for age relaxation. There are a total of 18 vacancies.

Candidates who want to apply should visit the Careers section of Isro website at isro.gov.in. Applications will be received online only. The last date to apply is January 15, 2019.

Based on the academic performance and bio-data, initial screening will be conducted to shortlist candidates for taking-up written test. The written test will be conducted on March 10 at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram.

The admit card for the test will be sent by email during second/third of March 2019. The written test will have 80 objective type questions carrying equal marks. Based on the performance in the Written Test, candidates will be shortlisted for interview. Written test score will not be considered for final selection process. Final selection will be based on the performance in the Interview and those who secure minimum 60% marks in the interview will be eligible for consideration for empanelment in the selection panel, in the order of merit.

The answer keys of the written test will be published within three working days after test on the ISRO website. Objections can be raised within 3 days of publishing the answer keys.

Selected candidates will be paid minimum basic salary of Rs 56,100 per month. House Rent Allowance and Transport Allowance will be paid to those who are not availing departmental housing and transport facility. The employees will be governed by the National Pension System. Other benefits include: medical facilities for self and dependants, subsidised canteen, transport allowance when official transport is not availed, limited housing facility for fresh entrants in lieu of HRA, Leave Travel Concession, Group Insurance, advance for construction of house etc.

Isro Scientist/Engineer recruitment 2019: Vacancy position

Scientist/engineer (civil) – 9

Scientists/engineer (electrical) – 5

Scientist/engineer (refrigeration and air conditioning) – 2

Scientist/engineer (architecture) – 1

Isro Scientist/Engineer recruitment 2019: Important dates

Last date to apply : January 15

Last day for fees payment : January 16

Written test date: March 10

Admit card: second or third March

Isro Scientist/Engineer recruitment 2019: How to apply

Visit the official website of ISRO at isro.gov.in

Click on link for ‘careers’ at the bottom of page

Click on ‘centralised recruitment’

Click on link for ‘click here to apply’

You will visit a page outside Isro.gov.in

Click on the post for which you want to apply

Fill in the application form

Pay the fees

Visit the official website of Isro for latest news and updates

