ITBP troops launch e-enabled school in Naxal violence affected Chhattisgarh
Troops of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have launched an internet tools-based learning centre for school-going children in a Naxal violence affected district of Chhattisgarh, officials said on Sunday.
The 'smart' school is located in Hadeli village of Kondagaon district and has about 50 children who are taught by the force personnel with the help of YouTube videos and other online education portals.
Kondagaon district headquarters, in the southern part of the central Indian state, is over 210-km from state capital Raipur.
"These classes are organised daily by using internet-enabled phones of the jawans. As the mobile signal is weak, jawans put their mobiles at a height through bamboo poles and the network is connected through WiFi hotspot facility to the laptop," a senior ITBP officer said.
"The screen is enlarged on a wall for the children through a projector," the officer said.
The classes are usually held in the evening and personnel who are graduates and are trained to hold school education sessions are deputed, he said.
The children are also shown animation movies and basic learning videos during these sessions, the officer said.
The troops of the 41st ITBP battalion, posted in the district as part of the anti-Maoist operations grid, are also learning the local Halbi dialect from these children, he said.
The ITBP was raised in 1962 in the aftermath of the Chinese aggression and its primary task is to guard the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ITBP troops launch e-enabled school in Naxal violence affected Chhattisgarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jharkhand’s residential schools to reopen for classes 10, 12 students tomorrow
- The residential schools are closed since March 17, 2020. Jharkhand Education Project Council (JEPC) issued a detailed SOP to reopen schools and hostels. Students to be allowed to attend classes and hostels with certain precautions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teens tutor peers online to fill need during pandemic
- Goyal, a 17-year-old high school junior from Plano, roped in three classmates to create TutorScope, a free tutoring service run by high schoolers for other kids, including younger ones.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi schools prepare to open the doors to classes 10, 12 students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AYUSH counselling 2020: Registration for third round will begin on Jan 19
- Once the application process begins, candidates will be able to apply for the third round of AYUSH counselling 2020 online at aaccc.gov.in on or before January 23, 2021, until 5pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Instead of asking to do a job, people now ask why not create a startup: PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools, colleges to remain shut in Thane till further orders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana Staff Selection Commission cancels written exams of gram sachiv
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPPSC exam calendar 2021 released, check details here
- As per the notification, the commission will be conducting a total of 16 recruitment examination from January to December 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main 2021: Registration deadline extended till Jan 23, here's direct link
- Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to pay the registration fee is January 24, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Students tell story of Gurgaon through lives of 19 people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mizoram schools for class 10 and 12 students to restart on Jan 22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSSSB Recruitment 2021: 547 vacancies for junior draftsman on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at sssb.punjab.gov.in on or before February 11, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KPSC FDA admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download
- Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their admit cards online at kpsc.kar.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICSI CSEET results 2021 to be declared tomorrow, here's how to check
- Once the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) will be able to check their results online at icsi.edu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox