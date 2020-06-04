e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / JAC Jharkhand 8th Result 2020 declared, 91.6% students pass, full details here

JAC Jharkhand 8th Result 2020 declared, 91.6% students pass, full details here

JAC Jharkhand 8th Result 2020 : This year a total of 5,03,862 had appeared for the class 8th examination that was conducted in the month of January out of which 4,61,513 passed making a total pass percentage of 91.6. Read highlights of the result here.

education Updated: Jun 04, 2020 16:37 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JAC Jharkhand 8th Result 2020
JAC Jharkhand 8th Result 2020 (HT File)
         

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared Jharkhand Board class 8th result on its official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. This year a total of 5,03,862 had appeared for the class 8th examination that was conducted in the month of January out of which 4,61,513 passed making a total pass percentage of 91.6. The results can be checked online at jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

According to the result tabulation, Simdega district has achieved the highest pass percent of 92.32% followed by Saraikela Kharsawan with 92.08% and Koderma with 92.04%.

JAC Jharkhand Board 8th result declared, direct link here

HIGHLIGHTS: 

A total of 42,349 students have failed the examination.

A total of 100981 (19.62%) students have secured A+ grade in the exam

A total of 199871 (38.84%) students have got A Grade

A total of 103059 (20.03%) students have got B grade

57602 (11.19%) students have got C grade

42349 (8.23%) students have got D grade

top news
Will bring elephant killers to book, says Kerala CM
Will bring elephant killers to book, says Kerala CM
PM Modi’s key aide Rajeev Topno gets World Bank assignment
PM Modi’s key aide Rajeev Topno gets World Bank assignment
Vijay Mallya’s extradition hits another wall in the backdrop of asylum talks
Vijay Mallya’s extradition hits another wall in the backdrop of asylum talks
Macron underlines India’s importance in ensuring access to Covid treatment
Macron underlines India’s importance in ensuring access to Covid treatment
After Kashmir, Mission Kabul is on terror groups Jaish, Lashkar radar
After Kashmir, Mission Kabul is on terror groups Jaish, Lashkar radar
‘5 govt, 3 private hospitals in Delhi solely for virus treatment’: Sisodia
‘5 govt, 3 private hospitals in Delhi solely for virus treatment’: Sisodia
LIVE: Days after Arunachal was declared coronavirus-free, 37 test +ve in state
LIVE: Days after Arunachal was declared coronavirus-free, 37 test +ve in state
Covid-19: UP CM Adityanath hands over his official plane to health dept
Covid-19: UP CM Adityanath hands over his official plane to health dept
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In