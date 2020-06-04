JAC Jharkhand Board class 8th result 2020 declared, direct link here

education

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 15:25 IST

JAC Jharkhand Board class 8th Result 2020: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the Jharkhand Board class 8th results on its official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com. Student can not directly access the JAC 8th results. However, school principals and headmasters can check the results online at the official website by entering their login credentials. Here we will provide you the direct link to check your JAC Jharkhand class 8th result 2020 for school principals.

This year over 5 lakh candidates had appeared for the JAC 8th exam that was conducted in the month of January while over 4 lakh candidates had appeared for class 9th exam of which the result was declared on Tuesday, June 2. A total of 97.42% students passed the class 9 exam and are promoted to class 10.

Here’s the direct link for Headmaster/Principal to check JAC Jharkhand 8th result 2020

After clicking on this direct link, school principal and headmaster will have to key in their credentials on the login page and click on submit button. Their JAC 8th result for their school will be displayed on screen. Download and take its print out.