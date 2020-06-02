JAC Jharkhand 9th result 2020 shortly Live Update: Check full details, topper list, pass percent at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

education

Jharkhand Academic Council will declare the class 9th result 2020 today at 1 pm. Students who appeared for the Jharkhand board class 9th exam can check their results online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The result was scheduled to be announced in the month of March but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Students who have cleared the class 9th exam will be promoted to class 10th. Students can follow this live update to check details about the exam, result, topper list, pass percent etc.

JAC 9th Result 2020: Check list of websites

After the result is declared students can check their results online at jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC Jharkhand Board 9th Result 2020 to be declared in a few minutes.

01:20 pm Over 15 lakh students from class 5 and 7 have been promoted to higher classes without any examinations. The final examinations of these classes had been cancelled because of the lockdown, which was imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic, the JAC officials said.

01:14 pm: Once the result is declared, we will provide you the direct link to check JAC class 9th result online.

JAC 9th result 2020: Just 20 minutes more

The JAC officials are about to reach the office. It will take 20 more minutes for the results to be declared. Stay tuned for updates.

01: 09 pm HRD minister Jagarnath Mahto will declare the JAC 9th results. He is about to reach JAC office.

01: 07 pm The JAC examinations of class-9 and class-8 were held in January and around nine lakh students took the examinations from both the classes. According to JAC officials, around four lakh students had appeared for the class-9 examinations.

JAC 9th result 2020 declared: How to check result

Visit the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Click on the JAC 9th result link

Key in your roll number and roll code

Your result will be displayed on screen

JAC 9th Result 2020 to be declared shortly

The wait is over. JAC 9th result 2020 will be declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in shortly. Candidates can check their result online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Stay tuned for more details.

12:58 pm Last year, Kodernma district had the highest pass percentage of 95.1 followed by Ranchi with 93.96.

12:56 pm JAC 9th result 2020: Over 4 lakhs students are waiting for their results. Last eyar 4,00,876 students had taken the exam out of which 358442 students had passed making a total pass percentage of 89.4

JAC 9th result 2020 will be declared shortly at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

12:48 pm JAC secretary Mahip Kumar Singh told HT, ”All preparations have been completed to declare the result at 1pm.”

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to declare the results of class-9. The results would be declared on JAC website at 1pm, officials said.