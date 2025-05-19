JAC Result 2025 News Live Updates: Jharkhand Board results date and time expected soon
JAC Result 2025 News Live Updates: Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 results will be announced at jacresults.com. Follow the blog for latest updates.
JAC Result 2025 News Live Updates: Jharkhand Academic Council is yet to announce JAC Result 2025. The Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 results when announced will be available on the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council at jacresults.com. The JAC Class 10, 12 results can also be checked on jac.jharkhand.gov.in....Read More
This year the Jharkhand Class 10 and Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 11 to March 4, 2025. Around 4 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination.
The Class 10, 12 result will be announced via press conference. The press conference will be held by the Board officials. Along with the results, the pass percentage, direct link, district wise pass percentage and other details.
Follow the blog for latest updates on result date and time, how to check and more.
JAC Result 2025 News Live Updates: Gender wise pass percentage
JAC Result 2025 News Live Updates: The boys pass percentage was 89.70% and girls pass percentage was 91%.
JAC Result 2025 News Live Updates: Number of candidates appeared and passed
JAC Result 2025 News Live Updates: A total of 421678 candidates had enrolled for the JAC 10th examination, out of which 418623 candidates had appeared in it, and 378398 had passed the examination.
JAC Result 2025 News Live Updates: Pass percentage in 2024
JAC Result 2025 News Live Updates: In 2024, The Class 10 results was announced on April 19. The overall pass percentage was 90.39%.
JAC Result 2025 News Live Updates: How to check Class 10, 12 results?
1. Visit the official website of JAC at jacresults.com
2. Click on JAC 10th Result 2025 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
JAC Result 2025 News Live Updates: List of websites
a. jacresults.com
b. Ht Portal education page
c. jac.jharkhand.gov.in
JAC Result 2025 News Live Updates: Results likely to be announced via press conference
JAC Result 2025 News Live Updates: Number of candidates appeared
JAC Result 2025 News Live Updates: Class 10, 12 exam dates
JAC Result 2025 News Live Updates: Where to check Class 10, 12 results?
JAC Result 2025 News Live Updates: Date and time not announced
JAC Result 2025 News Live Updates: The date and time to check JAC Result 2025 has not been announced yet.