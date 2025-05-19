JAC Result 2025 News Live Updates: Jharkhand Board results date and time expected soon

JAC Result 2025 News Live Updates: Jharkhand Academic Council is yet to announce JAC Result 2025. The Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 results when announced will be available on the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council at jacresults.com. The JAC Class 10, 12 results can also be checked on jac.jharkhand.gov.in....Read More

This year the Jharkhand Class 10 and Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 11 to March 4, 2025. Around 4 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination.

The Class 10, 12 result will be announced via press conference. The press conference will be held by the Board officials. Along with the results, the pass percentage, direct link, district wise pass percentage and other details.

