e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Jadavpur University students developing app to disseminate genuine info on Covid-19

Jadavpur University students developing app to disseminate genuine info on Covid-19

The ‘infobank’ will contain all verifiable and accurate information on the disease, the teacher associated with the university’s Innovation Council said.

education Updated: Apr 22, 2020 13:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
Representative
Representative(AFP)
         

To combat misinformation on novel coronavirus, students of the Jadavpur University here are in the process of developing a mobile application to disseminate genuine data related to COVID-19, an educator of the institute said on Wednesday.

The ‘infobank’ will contain all verifiable and accurate information on the disease, the teacher associated with the university’s Innovation Council said.

“A lot of misinformation on novel coronavirus is being spread, ranging from its origin to symptoms and means of transmission. This unnecessarily creates panic and confusion among the people. The infobank will dispel all wrong information,” the educator told PTI.

The process of creating the infobank began at an all- India hackathon organised by the computer science department of the university wherein students had presented the concept at a time when the disease had just marked its footprint in India, he said.

“As the concept generated enthusiasm among the organisers and participants of the event, we asked the students to work on it and later make a prototype,” the teacher said.

However, work on the prototype got delayed as classes were suspended and hostels vacated in the wake of the lockdown, he said.

Eight final year post-graduate students of the computer science department are currently working on the project from their homes under the supervision of teachers, the teacher said.

“Once the classes resume and the laboratory reopens, we will be able to get more real-time data for the application from hospitals treating COVID-19 patients and laboratories testing samples of people suspected to be infected with the disease,” he said.

Though the application will not detect fake news on COVID-19, it will help the user distinguish authentic information from misinformation as it will contain only genuine data, the educator said.

“We will keep updating the application as there will be more research on the disease in future,” he said.

The teacher said the application, in future, will also contain information on ways to cope with outbreaks of infectious diseases as well as natural calamities or man-made disasters.

top news
Aviation ministry HQ to be sealed after staffer tests Covid-19 positive
Aviation ministry HQ to be sealed after staffer tests Covid-19 positive
‘Will ensure your safety’: Amit Shah tells doctors on Covid-19 frontline
‘Will ensure your safety’: Amit Shah tells doctors on Covid-19 frontline
Rahul Gandhi invites public suggestions on stimulus needed for MSME revival
Rahul Gandhi invites public suggestions on stimulus needed for MSME revival
LIVE: US-China ties need ‘serious rethinking’, says Chinese envoy to US
LIVE: US-China ties need ‘serious rethinking’, says Chinese envoy to US
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Oil is so cheap that traders are hunting ships, trains, even caverns to store it
Oil is so cheap that traders are hunting ships, trains, even caverns to store it
Watch what US President Donald Trump said on 60-days immigration ban
Watch what US President Donald Trump said on 60-days immigration ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News