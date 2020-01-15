e-paper
Home / Education / Jammu Kashmir Constable PET, PST admit card to release today

Jammu Kashmir Constable PET, PST admit card to release today

The physical endurance test (PET) and physical standard test (PST) will commence from January 20 and will end on January 31, 2020. The PET/ PST will be conducted in various districts of Jammu Kashmir.

education Updated: Jan 15, 2020 07:44 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Virendra Singh Gosain/HT PHOTO)
         

The Jammu and Kashmir Police will release the admit card for PET, PST for the recruitment of Constable on its official website. According to the official notice, the admit card will be released online on January 15, 2020. Candidates can download their admit cards online at jkpolice.gov.in

The physical endurance test (PET) and physical standard test (PST) will commence from January 20 and will end on January 31, 2020. The PET/ PST will be conducted in various districts of Jammu Kashmir.

JK Police has also released the district- wise schedule for PET/ PST round. Candidates are advised to view the details on the official website of JK Police at jkpolice.gov.in

Here is the district-wise schedule of PET and PST:

Poonch and Rajouri - January 20

Doda - January 21

Kishtwar and Ramban - January 22

Samba - January 23

Udhampur and Reasi - January 24 and 25

Kathua and Jammu - January 27 to 31

