Jammu- Kashmir Constable PET, PST admit card to release on Jan 15, check district- wise schedule here

education

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 17:02 IST

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has announced the release date of PET, PST admit card for the recruitment of Constable. The admit card will be released online on January 15, 2020. Candidates can download their admit cards online at jkpolice.gov.in

The physical endurance test (PET) and physical standard test (PST) will begin on January 20 and will continue till January 31, 2020. The PET/ PST will be conducted in various districts of Jammu Kashmir.

J-K Police has also released the district- wise schedule for PET/ PST round. Candidates are advised to view the details on the official website of JK Police at jkpolice.gov.in

The district-wise schedule of PET and PST is given below:

Poonch and Rajouri - January 20

Doda - January 21

Kishtwar and Ramban - January 22

Samba - January 23

Udhampur and Reasi - January 24 and 25

Kathua and Jammu - January 27 to 31

Check official notice here