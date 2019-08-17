Jammu Kashmir divisional commissioner reviews arrangements for CAPF (ACs) exam

education

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 14:00 IST

Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma, on Friday convened a meeting of Deputy Commissioners and officers concerned to review arrangements for Central Armed Police Force (ACs) Examination 2019.

The examination is scheduled to be held on August 18, 2019.

“A threadbare discussion was held regarding various arrangements, issues to ensure fair and smooth conduct of the examination. The meeting was informed that all the arrangements for conducting exam are in place,” an official statement said.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Rishpal Singh, Commissioner JMC, Pankaj Magotra, SP south, Vinay Sharma besides Principals, Professors of various colleges and other concerned while DCs of Jammu Division attended the meeting through video conferencing.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 14:00 IST