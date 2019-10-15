e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019

Jammu- Kashmir: NIT reopens in Srinagar after 2 months

The institution was closed in view of security concerns in the region post-abrogation of Article 370 and the students who belonged to states other than Jammu and Kashmir were sent home.

education Updated: Oct 15, 2019 15:24 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Srinagar
NIT Srinagar
NIT Srinagar(PTI)
         

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) here reopened on Tuesday after being shut for two-and-a-half months.

The institution was closed in view of security concerns in the region post-abrogation of Article 370 and the students who belonged to states other than Jammu and Kashmir were sent home.

“All the students were much tensed as the institution was closed from many days following the abrogation of the article 370. Now when it has finally re-opened we all are very excited and happy that we can continue our studies,” Praful, a student told ANI.

Mobile services were also restored in J-K on Monday after a span of over two months since the central government’s move to repeal Article 370 that accorded special status to the region.

The decision to restore mobile phone services came days after Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik announced the withdrawal of security advisory for tourists from October 10.

The administration had also said that tourists desirous of visiting the region will be provided with the necessary assistance and logistic support.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 15:24 IST

tags
top news
‘Target me, don’t backstab India’: PM Modi pummels Cong at Haryana rally
‘Target me, don’t backstab India’: PM Modi pummels Cong at Haryana rally
Farooq Abdullah’s daughter, sister detained in Srinagar protest on Art 370
Farooq Abdullah’s daughter, sister detained in Srinagar protest on Art 370
On barbs over Jay Shah’s BCCI move, Sharad Pawar springs a surprise
On barbs over Jay Shah’s BCCI move, Sharad Pawar springs a surprise
Next war to be fought with indigenous weapons and we will win: Army chief
Next war to be fought with indigenous weapons and we will win: Army chief
Pakistan’s new tactic to counter India is to frame Indians for terror
Pakistan’s new tactic to counter India is to frame Indians for terror
Air India world’s 1st airline to use TaxiBot on A320 plane with passengers
Air India world’s 1st airline to use TaxiBot on A320 plane with passengers
Ganguly unanimous pick for BCCI’s top post: How the drama unfolded
Ganguly unanimous pick for BCCI’s top post: How the drama unfolded
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
trending topics
Sunny LeoneSourav GangulyDelhi Air Quality IndexAarey ColonyPMC BankMohena SinghAPJ Abdul Kalam Birth AnniversaryKarwa Chauth Mehendi DesignsGoogle Pixel 4
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News