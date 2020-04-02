JEE Advanced 2020 postponed due to coronavirus

education

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 08:39 IST

IIT Delhi has postponed the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2020 in view of preventing further spreading coronavirus. JEE Advanced 2020 was scheduled to be conducted on May 17. IIT Delhi, the organising institute of JEE Advanced 2020 announced that the exam will be rescheduled only after JEE Main 2020 is conducted.

Earlier, JEE Main April exam was also postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. JEE Main April exam was scheduled to be conducted between April 5 and 11. The revised date will be announced only after April 15. The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday announced that the JEE Main exam will be held in the last week of May. Around 9 lakh candidates are registered for the JEE Main exam.

Candidates who clear the JEE Main exam are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced exam.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday chaired a meeting through video conference with all 23 IITs Directors to review the preparedness of institutions in wake of Covid-19.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,637 on Wednesday, including 38 deaths.