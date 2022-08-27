JEE Advanced 2022 Live: Paper 1 exam begins; Analysis, answer key updates

JEE Advanced 2022: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is holding JEE Advanced 2022 on August 28, Sunday. The first paper started at 9 am and will end at 12 pm. The second paper is from 2:30 to 5:30 pm. Both papers are compulsory.

Answer key and paper analysis will be available when the exam ends.

Candidates need to bring their admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre. They must follow all the given instructions and dress code while appearing in the exam.

The top 2.5 lakh candidates who qualify in JEE Main are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced. The exam, among other institutions, is for admission to undergraduate level courses at IITs.