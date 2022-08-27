Home / Education / JEE Advanced 2022 Live: Paper 1 exam begins; Analysis, answer key updates
Live

JEE Advanced 2022 Live: Paper 1 exam begins; Analysis, answer key updates

education
Updated on Aug 28, 2022 09:02 AM IST

JEE Advanced 2022 begins. The first paper will end at 12 pm and paper analysis will be available at the end of each shift. Live updates here.

JEE advanced 2022 Live updates: Exams today; dress code, guidelines, admit card (PTI photo (For Representation))
JEE advanced 2022 Live updates: Exams today; dress code, guidelines, admit card (PTI photo (For Representation))
ByHT Education Desk
OPEN APP

JEE Advanced 2022: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is holding JEE Advanced 2022 on August 28, Sunday. The first paper started at 9 am and will end at 12 pm. The second paper is from 2:30 to 5:30 pm. Both papers are compulsory. 

Answer key and paper analysis will be available when the exam ends. 

Candidates need to bring their admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre. They must follow all the given instructions and dress code while appearing in the exam. 

The top 2.5 lakh candidates who qualify in JEE Main are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced. The exam, among other institutions, is for admission to undergraduate level courses at IITs.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 28, 2022 09:02 AM IST

    JEE Advanced 2022 paper 1 exam begins

    JEE Advanced 2022 begins. The first paper started at 9 am and it will end at 12 pm. Paper analysis and other details will be available soon. 

  • Aug 28, 2022 08:40 AM IST

    JEE Advanced 2022 paper 1 from 9 am

    The first paper of JEE Advanced begins in 20 minutes. The exam will continue till 12 pm. 

  • Aug 28, 2022 08:36 AM IST

    JEE Advanced admit card 2022

    Those who need to download the JEE Advanced admit card can use the link below:

    JEE Advanced admit card 2022

  • Aug 28, 2022 08:27 AM IST

    JEE Advanced 2022 dress code

    Do not wear charm/taweez, items containing metals such as ring, bracelet, earrings, nose pin, chain/necklace, pendant, badge, brooch, clothes with big buttons for the JEE Advanced exam. Wear open footwear like chappals and sandals.

  • Aug 28, 2022 08:21 AM IST

    JEE Advanced 2022: Items not allowed

    The following items will not be allowed inside the JEE Advanced examination centre:

    Smart/digital/programmable watches, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands or any other electronic gadgets, any printed/blank/hand written paper, log tables, writing pads, scales, geometry/pencil-boxes, pouches, calculators, pen drives, electronic pens, wallets, handbags, goggles or similar such items. 

  • Aug 28, 2022 08:20 AM IST

    IIT JEE Advanced 2022: Items allowed

    Pens, pencils, drinking water in transparent bottle, downloaded admit card and an original photo identity card are allowed inside the examination hall. A candidate can wear a simple analog watch. 

  • Aug 28, 2022 08:19 AM IST

    JEE Advanced 2022: Disqualification from exam

    Impersonation and/or use of any other unfair means in the examination are considered as serious offences it will lead to disqualification of one’s candidature from JEE (Advanced) 2022 and all admission related processes. It may also lead to legal action against such candidates, as per an official statement.

  • Aug 28, 2022 08:17 AM IST

    JEE Advanced 2022: Exam day instructions

    Candidates' identity will be verified at the examination centre by invigilators. If the identity of a candidate is in doubt, the candidate may not be allowed to appear for the examination.

    However, the IIT authorities, at their discretion, may provisionally permit the candidate to appear for the examination after completing certain formalities. No extra time will be allowed for completing the examination in lieu of the time taken for completing these formalities. 

  • Aug 28, 2022 08:00 AM IST

    JEE Advanced 2022: List of valid photo IDs

    Aadhar card

    School/College/Institute ID

    Driving license

    Voter ID

    Passport,

    PAN card

    Notarized certificate with photograph

  • Aug 28, 2022 07:53 AM IST

    Documents required during JEE Advanced 2022

    As per official information, candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card and a valid original photo identity card to appear in JEE Advanced. 

  • Aug 28, 2022 07:51 AM IST

    JEE Advanced 2022: Paper timings

    Paper 1: 9 am to 12 pm

    Paper 2: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

  • Aug 28, 2022 07:47 AM IST

    JEE Advanced 2022 today

    IIT entrance test JEE Advanced 2022 will take place on August 28. The exam will be held in 2 shifts. 

  • Aug 27, 2022 08:49 PM IST

    JEE Advanced 2022: How to download previous yes question papers

    Visit the official site of IIT JEE on jeeadv.ac.in.

    Click on JEE Advanced 2022 Archive link available on the top of the page.

    A new drop down box will come up where candidates can click on question paper link.

    Click on the year and the question paper PDF will open.

    Check the question paper and download it.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Aug 27, 2022 08:46 PM IST

    JEE Advanced exam tomorrow: Previous years paper

    Here's the direct link to check previous years JEE Advanced paper.

  • Aug 27, 2022 08:43 PM IST

    JEE Advances exam 2022: Number of attempts

    A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

  • Aug 27, 2022 08:35 PM IST

    JEE Advanced 2022: Age limit

    The candidate's date of birth must have been on or after October 1, 1997. Candidates who are SC, ST, or PwD are given a five-year age reduction; therefore, they must have been born on or after October 1, 1992.

  • Aug 27, 2022 08:34 PM IST

    JEE Advanced 2022: Exam tomorrow

    IIT Bombay will be conducted JEE Advanced 2022 tomorrow, August 28, 2022 in two shifts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee advanced exam

JEE Advanced 2022 Live: Paper 1 exam begins; Analysis, answer key updates

education
Updated on Aug 28, 2022 09:02 AM IST

JEE Advanced 2022 begins. The first paper will end at 12 pm and paper analysis will be available at the end of each shift. Live updates here.

JEE advanced 2022 Live updates: Exams today; dress code, guidelines, admit card (PTI photo (For Representation))
JEE advanced 2022 Live updates: Exams today; dress code, guidelines, admit card (PTI photo (For Representation))
ByHT Education Desk

TS DOST 2nd Phase allotment results 2022 out at dost.cgg.gov.in

exam results
Published on Aug 27, 2022 06:47 PM IST

TSCHE has released the Telangana Degree Online Services, TS DOST 2022 phase 2 seat allotment list today, August 27.

TSCHE has released the Telangana Degree Online Services, TS DOST 2022 phase 2 seat allotment list today, August 27(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
TSCHE has released the Telangana Degree Online Services, TS DOST 2022 phase 2 seat allotment list today, August 27(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

Army, IAF rescue Hungarian trekker from glaciated heights of Kishtwar, J&K

news
Published on Aug 27, 2022 06:22 PM IST

A joint team of the Indian Army and Air Force rescued a Hungarian national who was lost in Umasi La Pass in the Himalayan ranges. Akkoes Vermes was trekking when he lost his way. Army & IAF team tracked & rescued him after a 30-hour-long search operation. He thanked the Army and IAF for saving his life. Watch this video to know more.

ByMohsin Khan
Close Story

TS DOST 2022 Phase two allotment today at dost.cgg.gov.in: Know how to check

exam results
Published on Aug 27, 2022 05:30 PM IST

TS DOST 2022 phase 2 seat allotment list will be released today, August 27.

TS DOST 2022 Phase two allotment today at dost.cgg.gov.in: Know how to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
TS DOST 2022 Phase two allotment today at dost.cgg.gov.in: Know how to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

TS ICET Result 2022 out at icet.tsche.ac.in, know how to check

exam results
Updated on Aug 27, 2022 04:51 PM IST

Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the TS ICET 2022 result.

TS ICET Result 2022 out at icet.tsche.ac.in, know how to check
TS ICET Result 2022 out at icet.tsche.ac.in, know how to check
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

Telangana TS ICET Result 2022 declared at icet.tsche.ac.in, get link here

exam results
Updated on Aug 27, 2022 04:50 PM IST

TS ICET 2022 result has been announced at icet.tsche.ac.in.

Telangana TS ICET Result 2022 declared at icet.tsche.ac.in, get link here
Telangana TS ICET Result 2022 declared at icet.tsche.ac.in, get link here
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

TS ICET Result 2022 declared at icet.tsche.ac.in

exam results
Updated on Aug 27, 2022 04:50 PM IST

TSCHE has announced the TS ICET 2022 at icet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ICET Result 2022 declared at icet.tsche.ac.in
TS ICET Result 2022 declared at icet.tsche.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

MHT-CET-2022 PCM & PCB re exam admit card released at cetcell.mahacet.org

competitive exams
Published on Aug 27, 2022 03:50 PM IST

MHT CET 2022 (PCM & PCB Group) hall ticket released today, August 27, 2022.

MHT-CET-2022 PCM &amp; PCB re exam admit card released at cetcell.mahacet.org(PTI)
MHT-CET-2022 PCM & PCB re exam admit card released at cetcell.mahacet.org(PTI)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

TS ICET Result 2022 LIVE: Telangana ICET results declared, check rank card here

competitive exams
Updated on Aug 27, 2022 06:08 PM IST

Telangana TS ICET Result 2022 Live Updates: Telangana ICET results has been announced. The direct link to check rank card is given below.

TS ICET Result 2022 LIVE
TS ICET Result 2022 LIVE
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

JD Institute of Fashion Technology inaugurates annual event ‘I-festival’ at JNS

education
Published on Aug 27, 2022 01:09 PM IST

JD Institute of Fashion Technology has inaugurated annual event ‘I-festival’ on August 26, 2022. The teo day long festival is held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

JD Institute of Fashion Technology inaugurates annual event ‘I-festival’ at JNS
JD Institute of Fashion Technology inaugurates annual event ‘I-festival’ at JNS
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

NEET inner wear row: Re-exam to be conducted for affected students in Kerala

competitive exams
Published on Aug 27, 2022 01:01 PM IST

NTA will conduct re-exam for students in Kerala who were affected in NEET inner wear row. The re-exam will be conducted on September 4, 2022.

NEET inner wear row: Re-exam to be conducted for affected students in Kerala (Representative Image)
NEET inner wear row: Re-exam to be conducted for affected students in Kerala (Representative Image)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story

Punjab and Haryana HC Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 759 vacancies

employment news
Published on Aug 27, 2022 12:42 PM IST

Punjab and Haryana HC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 759 vacancies of clerk in High Court of Punjab and Haryana.

Punjab and Haryana HC Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 759 vacancies
Punjab and Haryana HC Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 759 vacancies
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

CUET UG Phase 6 admit card released for August 30 exam, link here

competitive exams
Published on Aug 27, 2022 11:54 AM IST

NTA issued the admit card for CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 exam to be held on August 30.

CUET UG Phase 6 admit card released for August 30 exam, link here
CUET UG Phase 6 admit card released for August 30 exam, link here
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

TS ICET 2022 Result to be declared today on icet.tsche.ac.in

exam results
Published on Aug 27, 2022 11:36 AM IST

TS ICET 2022 Result will be declared today, August 27, 2022. The link will be activated at 5 pm on the official site of TSCHE ICET on icet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ICET 2022 Result to be declared today on icet.tsche.ac.in(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
TS ICET 2022 Result to be declared today on icet.tsche.ac.in(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

RRB Group D Exam: Phase 3 CBT exam dates out, exam city link on Aug 30

competitive exams
Published on Aug 27, 2022 11:13 AM IST

RRB Group D Exam Phase 3 CBT exam dates released. The exam city link will be activated on August 30, 2022.

RRB Group D Exam: Phase 3 CBT exam dates(Rajkumar)
RRB Group D Exam: Phase 3 CBT exam dates(Rajkumar)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out