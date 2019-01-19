JEE Main 2019 Results: What is NTA score and percentile? Everything explained

This year, since JEE Mains is being conducted two times therefore no rank is given to aspirants . All India rank will be released by NTA after conducting April session. Students maybe a bit confused about understanding the percentile.

As per Navin C Joshi, Academic head and VP (JEE and NEET) at Gradeup: - “Candidates should not worry and should focus on April exam. Following example will help students in the interpretation of percentile: Lets say a student’s percentile is 99, this means that 1% students have scored more marks. In this exam session if 1,16,000 students appeared, this means that the rank in that session is approximately 1160 and overall rank is about 1160 multiplied by 8 (considering there were total 8 slots of the exam). This calculation will give an approximate idea about AIR (All India Rank) and not the correct rank. If a student is seeking admission in an NIT, then the percentile must be greater than 96. However, the final result will be evaluated after April session.”

Check detail notice released by NTA on normalising NTA Scores here

(The author is Navin C Joshi, Academic head and VP (JEE and NEET) at Gradeup. Views expressed are personnel.)

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 20:05 IST