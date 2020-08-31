e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / JEE Main 2020: Candidates, parents in UP express concern ahead of exams

JEE Main 2020: Candidates, parents in UP express concern ahead of exams

A candidate named Amit Kumar Pal said he was scared but had no option other than to appear in the exam. “I’m very concerned about the preparations made at the exam centre. NTA has assured that mask and hand sanitisers will be made available,” he said.

education Updated: Aug 31, 2020 14:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Candidates and parents in Uttar Pradesh expressed their concern on Monday regarding the holding of the JEE main exam amid the pandemic.
Candidates and parents in Uttar Pradesh expressed their concern on Monday regarding the holding of the JEE main exam amid the pandemic. (HT file)
         

Candidates and parents in Uttar Pradesh expressed their concern on Monday regarding the holding of the JEE main exam amid the pandemic. The JEE main exam is scheduled to be held between September 1 and 6 at various centres across the country.

A candidate named Amit Kumar Pal said he was scared but had no option other than to appear in the exam. “I’m very concerned about the preparations made at the exam centre. NTA has assured that mask and hand sanitisers will be made available,” he said.

JEE Main, NEET 2020 live updates: Important developments

Even parents of candidates have expressed concern over the government’s decision to conduct NEET and JEE exams in early September amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Netram from Lucknow, whose son is appearing in JEE main, said, “he is only praying to god that his son stays safe during the exam.”

National Testing Agency (NTA), which will conduct the exam, has assured of taking all possible measures to ensure safety of the candidates appearing in the exams.

The agency has increased the number of exam centres to reduce the number of students per centre. NTA also claimed to have allocated “exam centres close to the residence of the candidates.”

According to a press statement issued by NTA, the JEE Main exam will be conducted at 66 centres in UP between September 1 and 6 in several shifts. A total of 1,00,706 students are expected to appear in the JEE exams in UP this year. In 2019, 85,898 students gave JEE at 47 centres in UP, according to NTA.

NEET, JEE mains 2020: Naveen Patnaik asks BJD MLAs to help candidates in Odisha

While the testing agency has claimed to have distributed the exam centres across the state, parents of candidates claim that those living in cities and towns will find it easier to reach the exam centre as compared to those coming from rural areas.

Yashwant Singh, a JEE aspirant who lives in a village in Badaun, said, “I will have to travel over 120km to reach the exam centre. Travelling such distance in these Covid times is particularly difficult as it exposes you to infection. On the other hand, the students who live in towns and cities will have to travel a short distance to reach the exam centre.”

Several candidates also claimed that their exam preparations were affected due to the pandemic situation. They are hoping against hope that the exams will be postponed.

tags
top news
Forget disengagement, China opens new front along LAC
Forget disengagement, China opens new front along LAC
Experts say fresh clash reflects grim reality of LAC situation
Experts say fresh clash reflects grim reality of LAC situation
Prashant Bhushan should pay Re 1 or go to jail for 3 months: Supreme Court
Prashant Bhushan should pay Re 1 or go to jail for 3 months: Supreme Court
‘Provocative’: India lashes out at new Chinese attempt to alter status quo
‘Provocative’: India lashes out at new Chinese attempt to alter status quo
Our SC petition on Article 370 makes incredibly strong case: Omar Abdullah
Our SC petition on Article 370 makes incredibly strong case: Omar Abdullah
Chinese troops ‘strictly’ abide by the LAC, never cross the line: Beijing
Chinese troops ‘strictly’ abide by the LAC, never cross the line: Beijing
Girl, 3, swept more than 100 feet in the air by giant kite in Taiwan
Girl, 3, swept more than 100 feet in the air by giant kite in Taiwan
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In