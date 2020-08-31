JEE Main 2020: Candidates, parents in UP express concern ahead of exams

education

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 14:15 IST

Candidates and parents in Uttar Pradesh expressed their concern on Monday regarding the holding of the JEE main exam amid the pandemic. The JEE main exam is scheduled to be held between September 1 and 6 at various centres across the country.

A candidate named Amit Kumar Pal said he was scared but had no option other than to appear in the exam. “I’m very concerned about the preparations made at the exam centre. NTA has assured that mask and hand sanitisers will be made available,” he said.

Even parents of candidates have expressed concern over the government’s decision to conduct NEET and JEE exams in early September amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Netram from Lucknow, whose son is appearing in JEE main, said, “he is only praying to god that his son stays safe during the exam.”

National Testing Agency (NTA), which will conduct the exam, has assured of taking all possible measures to ensure safety of the candidates appearing in the exams.

The agency has increased the number of exam centres to reduce the number of students per centre. NTA also claimed to have allocated “exam centres close to the residence of the candidates.”

According to a press statement issued by NTA, the JEE Main exam will be conducted at 66 centres in UP between September 1 and 6 in several shifts. A total of 1,00,706 students are expected to appear in the JEE exams in UP this year. In 2019, 85,898 students gave JEE at 47 centres in UP, according to NTA.

While the testing agency has claimed to have distributed the exam centres across the state, parents of candidates claim that those living in cities and towns will find it easier to reach the exam centre as compared to those coming from rural areas.

Yashwant Singh, a JEE aspirant who lives in a village in Badaun, said, “I will have to travel over 120km to reach the exam centre. Travelling such distance in these Covid times is particularly difficult as it exposes you to infection. On the other hand, the students who live in towns and cities will have to travel a short distance to reach the exam centre.”

Several candidates also claimed that their exam preparations were affected due to the pandemic situation. They are hoping against hope that the exams will be postponed.