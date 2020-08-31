JEE Main, NEET 2020 live updates: Important developments

JEE Main, NEET 2020 live updates: The Joint Entrance Examination Main 2020 and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2020 are scheduled for September 2020. The Supreme Court had rejected the plea to postpone the entrance examinations. Six Ministers of opposition-ruled states approached the Supreme Court on Friday against its order of allowing NEET and JEE Main 2020 exams despite the increasing Covid-19 cases in the country. The plea has been filled by the ministers from West Bengal (Moloy Ghatak), Jharkhand (Rameshwar Oraon), Rajasthan (Raghu Sharma), Chhattisgarh (Amarjeet Bhagat), Punjab (B S Sidhu) and Maharashtra (Uday Ravindra Sawant). The NEET 2020 exam has been scheduled to be held on September 13 while the JEE Main 2020 will be conducted from September 1 to 6.

NTA claims that appropriate measurements have been taken to conduct the entrance examinations safely. The agency further said that over 99% of candidates have been assigned their “first choice of centre cities.”

Here are the latest developments as students get ready to appear for the JEE main exams commencing from tomorrow, September 1:

12:57 PM IST Uttar Pradesh: 386 examination centres for over 2.6 lakh JEE Mains, NEET 2020 aspirants Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had a detailed discussion about the comprehensive safety arrangements for JEE Mains and NEET 2020 examinations in Uttar Pradesh, with Chief Minister Yogi Aditanath. The state has set up 386 examination centres where 2.6 lakh students would be appearing for the JEE Mains, NEET 2020 exams, the union minister said in a tweet on Sunday. आज मेरी उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री आदरणीय @myogiadityanath जी से इस विषय पर विस्तृत चर्चा हुई, उत्तरप्रदेश में NEET के 166582 विद्यार्थियों के 320 सेन्टर और JEE के 100706 विद्याथिर्यों के 66 परीक्षा सेंटर में सुरक्षित व्यापक इंतजाम का अनुरोध किया। — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) August 30, 2020





12:45 PM IST 56 examination centres for 41,061 JEE mains, NEET 2020 aspirants in Haryana Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had a detailed discussion about the conduct of NEET and JEE examinations in Haryana with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The state has set up 56 examination centres where 41,061 students would be appearing for the JEE Mains, NEET 2020 exams, the union minister said in a tweet on Sunday. आज मेरी हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री माननीय @mlkhattar जी से हरियाणा में नीट तथा जेईई परीक्षाओं के आयोजन को लेकर विस्तृत चर्चा हुई। हरियाणा में नीट तथा जेईई में कुल पंजीकृत 41061 अभ्यर्थियों हेतु 56 परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए गए हैं — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) August 30, 2020





12:38 PM IST IIT Kharagpur students develops app for JEE Mains, NEET 2020 aspirants Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriya Nishank on Sunday tweeted, “ Athar & Faisal Rafiq from @IITKgp & Huzaib Ul Hassan from @iitroorkee have developed an app called ‘FILO’ for JEE/NEET aspirants. This app will help the aspirants in getting their doubts cleared by experts via video calls. Good job Clapping hands.” Athar & Faisal Rafiq from @IITKgp & Huzaib Ul Hassan from @iitroorkee have developed an app called ‘FILO’ for JEE/NEET aspirants. This app will help the aspirants in getting their doubts cleared by experts via video calls.

Good job 👏🏻👏🏻#DigitalIndiahttps://t.co/hFFoz43NhB pic.twitter.com/XUy1M1BDdf — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) August 30, 2020





12:20 PM IST IIT Bombay students develops EduRide app for JEE Main, NEET 2020 aspirants Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay students have designed a web portal to help aspirants appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examination to find transport to their test centres. EduRide is a web portal that connects candidates across the country with volunteers willing to drive or arrange a vehicle to their respective test centres. Any NEET or JEE candidate can log in on the website, enter details of location of residence and test centres. These details are then matched against volunteers, who are from a network of students and alumni of various IITs. Read more





12:09 PM IST Odisha CM Patnaik asks BJD MLAs to help JEE Main, NEET 2020 aspirants in the state Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naveen Patnaik on Sunday directed his party MLAs to extend help to the students appearing in JEE (Main) and NEET examination from their respective constituency in view of COVID-19 and flood situation. Read more ପିଲାମାନେ ଆମ ଦେଶର ଭବିଷ୍ୟତ, ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ଭବିଷ୍ୟତ। ସେମାନଙ୍କ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ଆମର ଦାୟିତ୍ୱ। ପିଲାମାନଙ୍କ ସୁବିଧା ପାଇଁ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାର ମାଗଣାରେ ପରିବହନ ଓ ରହିବାର ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା କରିଛନ୍ତି। ଏ କଠିନ ସମୟରେ ସେମାନେ ଯେପରି ଭଲରେ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଦେବେ ସେନେଇ ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ସହଯୋଗ କରିବାକୁ @bjd_odisha ର ବିଧାୟକମାନଙ୍କ ସହ ଆଲୋଚନା କଲି। #OdishaCares pic.twitter.com/4AU8pBWIq4 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 30, 2020





12:05 PM IST Subramanian Swamy requests PM Modi to conduct JEE Mains, NEET 2020 exams after Diwali Subramanian Swamy, MP Lok Sabha, on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold JEE Main, NEET 2020 entrance examination after Diwali. He tweeted, “I have phoned the PM residence this morning to try one last time for postponing NEET/JEE exams beyond Deepavali. The office secretary said that he will call back. If that happens I will inform the students.” I have phoned the PM residence this morning to try one last time for postponing NEET/JEE exams beyond Deepavali. The office secretary said that he will call back. If that happens I will inform the students. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 31, 2020





12:00 PM IST MP Chief Minister announces free travel for students appearing for JEE Mains, NEET exams Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced free travel arrangements for all students from MP who are set to appear in the JEE Mains, NEET entrance examinations. The students will be provided free travel arrangements from the block or district headquarters to the examination centre by the government. Students interested in availing this facility will have to register themselves by calling on 181, or through the portal https/mapit.gov.in/covid-19 , by August 31. Read more JEE/NEET 2020 की परीक्षा में सम्मिलित होने वाले मेरे प्यारे बच्चों ब्लॉक/जिला मुख्यालय से परीक्षा केंद्र तक जाने की मैंने नि:शुल्क परिवहन की व्यवस्था की है।



इस सुविधा का लाभ आप 31 अगस्त से 181 पर संपर्क कर या https/mapit.gov.in/covid-19 पर रजिस्टर कर प्राप्त कर सकते हो। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 30, 2020





11:55 AM IST Union Education Minister asks Goa CM to provide security for NEET, JEE exams Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has requested Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to make security arrangements for conducting the NEET and JEE main entrance examination in the state. The coastal state has set up 17 centres where 6,939 students would be appearing for these exams, the minister said in a tweet on Sunday. “I had an extensive discussion with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over holding of the prestigious NEET-JEE examinations in the state, Nishank tweeted. गोवा में नीट तथा जेईई जैसी प्रतिष्ठित परीक्षा के आयोजन के संदर्भ में मैंने आज मुख्यमंत्री श्री @DrPramodPSawant जी से व्यापक परिचर्चा की। — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) August 30, 2020



