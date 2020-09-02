JEE main 2020 Live Updates: Important developments on second day of exam

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 paper 1 exam for admission to engineering colleges in the country began on Tuesday. Candidates were seen following precautionary measures, like maintaining social distancing and wearing masks, while entering the exam venue.

The exams are being held despite concerns expressed by several opposition parties and a section of students regarding the growing number of corona cases in the country. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that the central government has ignored the “genuine concerns” of JEE and NEET aspirants, who have been demanding postponement of the entrance exam, due to its “arrogance” and is jeopardising India’s future.

The government has however gone ahead with the decision to conduct exam saying that it is important to save academic year of students and their future. Several special arrangements have also been made for the candidates to prevent them from getting infected while appearing for the exam.

JEE Main began on Tuesday, September 1 with B. Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2). It is the first major nationwide entrance test being held since the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in March. Over 9 lakh candidates have registered for JEE Main 2020.

12:20 pm IST JEE Main 2020: Precautionary measures, social distancing followed Staggered entry and exits; temperature checks; face masks and hand sanitisers at the ready; contact-less frisking; and seats placed at a distance of five to six metres from each other and a host of arrangements were witnessed at the exam centre.





12:15 pm IST 44% candidates in Lucknow skip JEE Main on Day- 1 On day one, nearly 44% JEE candidates stayed away from the exam in Lucknow district. Of the total 1065 candidates scheduled to appear in Lucknow, 597 candidates took the test and remaining 469 were absent, said Lucknow district magistrate, Abhishek Prakash.





12:10 pm IST JEE Mains 2020: First shift over, second shift to begin at 3 pm The first shift of exam is over. The exam was conducted from 9 am to 12 noon. Students are coming out of the centres one-by-one in order to reduce the crowd at centre. The second shift of exam will begin at 3 pm today.





12:05 pm IST JEE Main 2020: B. Arch and B Planning papers were conducted on Day-1 On the first day of JEE Main on Tuesday, NTA conducted the exams for Bachelor’s of Architecture and Bachelor’s of Planning papers (Paper-2). The exams for Paper 1 i.e., B Tech is conducted on Wednesday.



