JEE main 2020: Punjab authorities following SOPs to ensure safety of candidates

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 21:18 IST

JEE main 2020: To ensure adequate arrangements at the examination centres for conduct of Joint Entrance Examination (Mains) from September 1 to 6, authorities in Punjab are following standard operating procedures (SOPs) at the nine centres.

The exams will be conducted by the Tata Consultancy Services. In Ludhiana single examination centre has been set up at ION digital zone, near Sherpur Chowk for this purpose. A total of 13,995 candidates will appear for the JEE Mains 2020 exams in Punjab.

To ensure social distancing outside the examination hall, the entry and exit of candidates have been staggered. At the entry gate, the authorities will first check the admit cards of the students and every candidates’ temperature will be checked with thermo guns. In case, a candidate is observed to be having above normal temperature (37.5 degree C/99.4 degree F) or displaying any symptom of COVID-19, he/she will be placed in a separate isolation lab.

If the candidate’s temperature doesn’t become normal in 15 minutes, they will be asked to give the exam alone in a separate room.

Students have been asked to report according to their shift timings. For the morning shift, candidates are advised to reach the center between 7am to 8.30am or else they won’t be entertained. The examination will begin at 9am.

The second shift will start at 3pm and during the gap, computers, mouse, desk, chair, keyboard and the sitting area will be sanitised. The ION digital zone in Ludhiana can conduct the examination for 750 candidates in one day and has sufficient number of computers to hold the online exam.