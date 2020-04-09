JEE Main 2020: NTA allows applicants to change exam city due to Covid-19 situation

education

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 14:50 IST

In view of the hardships faced by the aspirants during the Covid-19 pandemic, National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday further expanded the scope of making corrections in the online application forms for JEE Mains 2020 to now also include the choice of city centres. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the NTA’s official website.

According to the notification, NTA will make all possible efforts to allot the city of examination as per the candidate’s preference, but if the available capacity in the desired city exceeds its limit, the administration can allot a different city to the candidates and in this regard administration’s decision would be considered as final.

Candidates can make corrections in the online application form on or before April 14, 2020, until 5 pm. However, the candidates can submit their fees until 11: 50 pm.

The agency has advised candidates to visit the official website and make corrections in their online application forms whenever required.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.