JEE Main 2020: NTA gives one last application opportunity to students

education

Updated: May 19, 2020 14:10 IST

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday has extended one last opportunity for the candidates to submit fresh or complete online application forms for JEE Mains 2020 exam. The decision has been taken while keeping in view the requests from various Indian students who wanted to join the college in foreign countries, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic have now decided to pursue their studies in India.

The Union HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal, taking to Twitter, asked students to hurry up as the application forms are available till May 24.

📢Students who dropped the idea to study abroad, here is your chance to pursue your studies in India.



I have advised @DG_NTA to give one more opportunity to students to submit new/complete online application form for JEE (Main) 2020.

Hurry! Forms available till 24th May. pic.twitter.com/hSwXQ9GBjX — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 19, 2020

Applicants can submit their applications on or before May 24 until 5 pm, however, the registration fee can be submitted until 11:50 pm.

Candidates can pay the requisite fee through credit/debit card/net banking/UPI and Paytm.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the information bulletin.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.