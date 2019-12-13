JEE Main 2020: Revision tips for remaining 4 weeks

education

While students get 2 attempts to qualify for JEE Advanced, it is of utmost importance to give your best in the first attempt. With nearly 4 weeks left for the first phase of JEE Main 2020 which is to be scheduled from 6th Jan to 11th Jan 2020, its time to follow disciplined preparation plan and focus on revising all the important chapters and topics.

Serious aspirants must have completed syllabus and started revision of important topics by now. Proper study schedule should consist of a subject-wise distribution of various chapters as per their weightage in the exam. This will not only help in disciplined preparation but also in effective time utilisation. While revising the chapters, just go through the already studied topics and chapters so that you will be able to remember it for a longer time.

However, the following points can be of help for better preparation in the remaining weeks.

Utilizing the last four weeks for JEE Main Phase 1

Week -1- Categorize topics as per your command level

Physics - Prepare key points (summary) of all chapters categorizing them in three groups as per your command level in the topics (as topics with good, satisfactory and poor command). Practice question of previous year papers of topics where you have satisfactory command and refer to books/teacher wherever you need help.

Chemistry - Pay special emphasis on chapters like atomic structure, solid state, ionic equilibrium, electrochemistry and thermo chemistry. Keep jotting down simple formulas that you encounter while solving questions. These would come handy while revising in the final week.

Mathematics (Calculus) - Start with the basics of differentiation then work your way towards limits and associated concepts. Also, include revision of functions and concepts of application of derivatives. Work hard on properties of definite Integration and revise concepts of differential equations.

Week 2- Analyze weak areas and work on them

Physics - Go through books/notes for areas with poor command to understand key concepts and then attempt questions from previous paper to evaluate your final preparation. If you feel encouraged with your performance, do more practice from standard sources as well. However if you feel that there is no scope of any significant improvement, you can skip these topics. In that case focus on topics with satisfactory command.

Chemistry(Organic Chemistry)- Focus on various name reactions which you have studied across XI and XII and their mechanisms. Practice questions related to Ozonolysis, Aidol and Cannizzaro reactions which crop up in exams quite often. Questions related to acidity and basicity order should be practiced thoroughly as well along with chemical tests for various functional groups. Scribble your notes copy with concepts worth remembering which you can revise in the final week.

Mathematics (Coordinate Geometry)- Start your week with revision of formulas and keep a keen eye on similarities between the formulas. Also, work on geometrical properties of conics keeping in mind their applications.

Week 3- Revise topics which you are good at

Physics - Practice on topics with good command as much as possible. Also pay special attention to topics which are there in syllabus for JEE-Main but not in JEE-Advance like Semi-conductor devices, Electromagnetic waves, communication system etc. Questions based on these topics are often straight forward and simple. A little extra reading helps you improve your score significantly. A thorough understanding of all that is given in NCERT text books on such topics is usually sufficient to solve questions in JEE-Main.

Inorganic Chemistry- Focus areas should be chapters like chemical bonding, p-block elements, Coordination Chemistry and Qualitative Analysis. Try to remember things so that you can retain it till the test.

Mathematics (Algebra) - Start with quadratic equations and work your way towards complex number (especially the geometrical properties). Focus on the properties of matrices and determinants as well as vector and 3D geometry keep a more problem based approach towards permutation and combination, probability, progressions. Also, revise formulas wherever possible.

Week 4- Attempt Mock tests and Analyze your preparation

Physics- Practice one test every day followed by in depth analysis based on mistakes you committed and overall speed of solving questions. Make sure that you attempt test at same hour, when your mains exam is scheduled.

Chemistry- Now that your entire revision is complete, spend time revising the notes you made daily for the past three weeks and take mock test daily along with doing its detailed analysis.

Mathematics (Trigonometry and General Revision) - Start with revision of trigonometric identities and inverse trigonometry. Work your way towards solution of triangles and keep a firm grasp on formulas.

As JEE Main 2020 will be conducted in two phases, students now have the option to appear in one or both the phases. The final result will be considered on the basis of performance in best of two phases. So to enhance chances of grabbing seat in one of the most coveted institute, it is recommended to the students to put their best efforts in the first phase of the exam.

Right Strategy and Time Management play a vital role in deciding the rank for an aspirant. The remaining weeks should be wisely used for revision, maintaining speed and increasing accuracy to solve a particular problem, identifying the weaker areas and correcting them. Finally, it is the relative performance that will matter on the exam day. So, put in your best performance and you will ace JEE Main 2020.

(Author Gaurav Tiwari is an Expert at FIITJEE. Views expressed here are personal.)