JEE main 2020: Subject-wise preparation strategy for the exam

education

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 16:56 IST

JEE main 2020: The JEE Main 2020 is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to undergraduate programs in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), etc. for the next academic year (2020-2021) in two phases, the first phase for Admissions to B.E./ B. Tech(Paper-1) and B. Arch/ B. Planning (Paper-2) was held between January 6 to 9, 2020 and the second phase for admissions to B.E./ B. Tech (Paper-1) and B. Arch/ B. Planning (Paper-2) will be held between September 1 to 6, 2020. Students have the option to appear in one or both phases. The result will however consider the students’ performance in the best of the two phases.

What are the subjects and what is the level of difficulty?

Clearing JEE (Main) is not a difficult task. Systematic approach towards its preparation will help students get admission into one of the top National Institutes of Technology (NITs). JEE (Main) consists of CBSE syllabus of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and some common topics from 11th and 12th of State boards. About 25% of the questions in the examination paper are easy, 50% are average and 25% are difficult. The cut-off for JEE (Main) is generally around 65% for NITs & IIITs.

How to prepare for JEE (Main)?

A two-year planned, organized preparation for JEE (Main) is all that is required. Every set of problems needs to be approached differently and with a separate methodology. Regular practice makes a student confident to tackle the problems. Speed and Accuracy is the key to success.

Books and study material which help in shaping your conceptual understanding must be referred to while preparing for JEE (Main). As The current pattern of JEE Main is a Computer Based Test (CBT), it is recommended to have enough practice of the same before the actual exam.

Pattern of JEE Main:

As per the latest pattern of JEE Main held in Jan 2020, the total marks for this paper was 300. The duration of the paper was 3 hours with a total 75 questions including all three subjects (25 each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics). In each subject there were 20 multiple choice questions (MCQs) with One correct option and 5 questions with answers as numerical value. The marking scheme for MCQs was +4 for the correct answer, -1 for incorrect answers and 0 for an un-attempted question while the marking scheme for the Numerical value questions was +4 for a correct answer and 0 if incorrect or un-attempted. The paper was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

Tips for JEE (Main): Chemistry

It is observed that those who crack JEE (Main) are the ones who do well in chemistry. A week before the exam give 4 hours to brush up your concepts of organic and inorganic for 3 hours and give 1 hour for physical. Try to attempt chemistry in the first hour as it has some easy questions and if you can solve these questions in the first hour, you will feel confident. It has been observed that if you are confident, then your efficiency increases. Just read the concepts of thermodynamics and chemical equilibrium,as some conceptual questions from these chapters will help you score well in chemistry.

1. Conceptual clarity, application skills and awareness to the prescribed syllabus should be the focus.

2. Practice the most relevant questions daily to develop speed. Pay special attention to topics like Mole concept, Chemical Equilibrium and Electrochemistry.

3. Take a careful and patient approach for Organic chemistry giving attention to the topics like Stereochemistry, GOC (General Organic Chemistry) and Functional Group Analysis.

4. In Inorganic chemistry most of the questions which are asked are conceptual, concerned with structures, processes and applications. Special attention is a must to the topics like Chemical Bonding and Coordination Chemistry.

5. Special attention should be given to the topics like Biomolecules, Chemistry in everyday life andEnvironmental chemistry.

6.Special attention to NCERTshould be given as JEE Main is completely NCERT based in Chemistry.

7. Special attention should be given to the topic Drinking Water. One should try to learn the Threshold Limits for the various ions in drinking water.

Always attempt theoretical questions first and then questions which require calculation. It is advisable to avoid numerical questions in the first 10 or 15 minutes of the exam.

Tips for JEE (Main): Physics

1. Mechanics is one topic of Physics that is considered less scoring by most experts. However, to add to the dilemma this is also the topic that forms the major portion of the JEE (Main) in terms of marks. So, this topic cannot be neglected.

2. One must also try to concentrate on other scoring topics to ensure a better performance, for example Optics, Electricity and Magnetism, etc.

3. Kinematics and Particle dynamics are very important topics of Mechanics that make regular appearance in the JEE papers.

4.Refer to past years’ JEE papers, and sample test papers to understand what to expect in the exam when you have started solving advanced level problems.

5. According to the general trends, Mechanics and Electricity and Magnetism are the most important topics in terms of the number of questions asked in JEE of previous years.

6. In the decreasing order of the marks they carry are listed different topics of Physics according to their appearance in previous year’s papers.

· Mechanics, Electromagnetic Induction, Magnetics, Electrostatics & Current Electricity (Equal importance)

· Modern Physics

· Optics & Waves

· Heat and Thermodynamics

· Waves and Sound

7. Thermodynamics is important from the terms of both Physics and Chemistry so concentrate on that as well.

8. As it has already been discussed that Mechanics, Electricity and Magnetism are the most important topics of Physics, it must be kept in mind to have a clear understanding of the basic concepts of these chapters. Vector is one concept that students very commonly encounter in dealing with any of these topics, so effort must be taken to understand it properly.

Tips for JEE (Main): Mathematics

1. Previous JEE papers suggest that more attention should be paid to Chapters like Vectors and 3-D than Probability or Indefinite integration as Vectors and 3-D offers very less scope to examiner, as far as variety in questions is concerned. One more chapter is Complex Number, from which every year 2-3 problems are asked. Hence mastering complex numbers, vectors, 3-D and Definite integral must be on top priority.

2. Keeping in mind the trend of last years’ paper, all topics had been covered with more importance given to topics of Algebra, Calculus and Coordinate Geometry.

3. To tackle questions from Co - ordinate Geometry all aspects and the results of Algebraic Calculations of properties of conics must be known.

4. In chapters of Calculus like Functions, Application of derivatives one can fetch easy marks if a graphical approach is adopted.

5. Trigonometry though having less weightage must not be ignored as it is scoring. One must grasp all important formulae in Trigonometry. This is a scoring topic in Mathematics.

6.Chapters like Mathematical Reasoning/Determinants/Statistics/Mathematical Induction must also be covered to fetch some quick marks as the questions from this chapter are relatively simple.

7. Refer to past years’ JEE Main papers, and sample test papers to get familiar with the pattern of the exam.

(Author Ramesh Batlish is an Expert at FIITJEE. Views expressed here are personal.)