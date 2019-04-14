JEE Main April 2019 answer key, question paper released, raise objection by April 16

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the question paper and response sheets for JEE Main April session 2019 on its official website. Candidates can check the answer keys on the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nic.in

Candidates will have to login through Application Number and Password or through Application Number and Date of Birth.

Candidates can challenge the answer key before April 16, 2019 up to 11: 50 PM. The April session of JEE Main 2019 was held on April 7, 8, 9 10 and 12.

According to the official notice of JEE, a total of 9, 58, 619 students appeared for the JEE Main 2019 April session.

How to challenge JEE Main April 2019 official answer key

The Candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs. 1000/- (one thousand only) as processing fee for each question challenged. The payment of the processing fee may be made through Debit/Credit Card/ Net Banking. The processing fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of processing fee.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 11:47 IST