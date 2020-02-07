e-paper
Home / Education / JEE Main April 2020 registration begins today

JEE Main April 2020 registration begins today

NTA JEE Man April 2020 registration process will begin today, February 7. Candidates can apply online at jeemain.nic.in. Here’s how to apply.

education Updated: Feb 07, 2020 09:40 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JEE Main April 2020 registration process to begin today
JEE Main April 2020 registration process to begin today(HT File)
         

National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the registration window for JEE April 2020 examination today, February 7. Candidates can register for the JEE Main April 2020 exam online at jeemain.nic,in from February 7 to March 7.

Candidates who could not clear JEE Main January session or want to improve their score secured in the January exam can register for the JEE April session exam.It is, however, not compulsory for the students to take the exam twice. Students appearing for the exam twice (in January and April), their best of two scores will be considered. JEE Main January exam result 2020 has been declared on January 17, 2020

The JEE Main April session exam will be held on April 5, 7, 9 and 11, 2020.The uploading of images and payment of the application fee will be upto 8th March- 2020.

The JEE Main April 2020 exam will be conducted in computer based test mode.

JEE Main April 2020 : How to register

Visit NTA’s JEE Main official website at jeemain.nic.in

Click on ‘Apply for JEE Main April 2020’ button

If you are a registered user click on ‘login to apply’

If you are a new user, you need register yourself.

Click on ‘proceed to apply’ link under the ‘Fresh user’ tab on the left side.

Fill in the required details asked in the form

Scan and upload images

Pay the application fee and submit

Keep the application number or registration number safe with you for future reference.

